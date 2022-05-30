Pokemon DP Sound Library Shutting Down

✖

A few months ago, the Pokemon DP Sound Library website went live, allowing users to listen to and download the soundtracks for the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Unfortunately, it seems the website is set to close on May 31st at 9:00 a.m. UTC. The Pokemon Company revealed the news in a new post on the site, though no information was provided on the reason for its closure. The announcement does make it clear that fans will still be able to use these tracks for "non-commercial events," for those that download the tracks before the end date.

"As for the sound data downloaded already, you will be able to continue using it within the scope of the Terms of Use and Guidelines. You can access this website to view the Terms of Use and Guidelines after the closure of Pokémon DP Sound Library. Please make sure to follow the latest Terms of Use and Guidelines when using the sound data," the website's latest update reads.

The website gives multiple examples of non-commercial use that this music can be used for, including sporting events, recitals, weddings, and more. As much as I love the Snowpoint City (Night) track, I can't imagine someone actually using it for any of those circumstances, but if someone wanted to, they could! It was actually nice to see Nintendo and The Pokemon Company make the music available in this way, and it's a shame that the website will be shutting down so soon after it started.

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl first introduced players to the Sinnoh region on Nintendo DS in 2006. The game received a remake last year in the form of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch. This year also saw the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, a game that takes place in the distant past of Sinnoh, when the region was known as Hisui. It's possible the DP Sound Library was only meant as a brief celebration of these games, but either way, fans can take advantage of the website right here, while it lasts.

