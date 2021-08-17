Pokemon Fan Creates Wild Combination of Scyther and Glalie

✖

The idea of fusing two Pokemon together has long held a lot of interest for fans of the franchise, and some artists have come up with cool concepts as a result. Continuing in this proud tradition, Instagram user Chunkylowdraws decided to combine the Bug-type Scyther with the Ice-type Glalie! The design brings together some of the most memorable details of both creatures in a way that makes sense, while also looking pretty cool. It's a design that wouldn't seem out of place in the Pokemon universe, though you probably wouldn't want to use it against a Gym Leader like Blaine!

The original Instagram post can be found embedded below.

This is not the first time that Chunkylowdraws has combined two Pokemon to create a new fusion. The artist has shared a number of other combinations, including Donphan and Jumpluff, Bellsprout and Doduo, Alakazam and Rayquaza, and more. Like the combination of Scyther and Glalie, these fusions show a lot of creativity, and it's interesting to see how these Pokemon might look combined together! Those interested in finding more artwork from Chunklowdraws can find it at their Instagram page right here, or on Twitter right here.

Pokemon fusions have been featured as an official part of the series, first in the anime episode The Ghost of Maiden's Peak, when Gastly combined Venusaur and Blastoise into a new Pokemon called "Venustoise." The concept wouldn't be incorporated in the games until 2012's Pokemon Black 2 and White 2. That game allowed players to combine the Legendary Pokemon Kyurem with Zekrom or Reshiram. The feature has been included in a few games since, most recently in Pokemon Sword and Shield's expansion. It remains to be seen whether or not The Pokemon Company will ever allow players to combine Pokemon in a bigger capacity, so for now, we'll just have to settle for fan creations such as this one!

What do you think of this fusion of Scyther and Glalie? Would you like to see the Pokemon games offer more fusion options? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

