Pokemon Fan Shares Tragic Tale of a Lost Shiny
The Pokemon franchise has always encouraged players to form close bonds with their digital companions, and the ability to transfer those Pokemon into subsequent games has only helped strengthen those connections. Unfortunately, that also makes it sting even more when Pokemon are lost due to an unfortunate circumstance, which is exactly what happened to Reddit user Weepinbells69. The poster recalled an unfortunate incident back in 2014, in which she left her entire Pokemon game collection in her now-husband's car. The car was broken into, leading to her losing all of her progress in those games, as well as her beloved Shiny Weepinbell.
The full story can be found in the Reddit thread right here, while Weepinbells69's post can be found in the image below.
Last year saw the release of Pokemon Home, an app that allows players to bring their Pokemon from every mainline Pokemon game (and some spin-offs) into one place. The app is available on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, allowing players to trade and keep track of their collection in a manner much easier than ever before. For longtime players, the app has proven to be the perfect way to reconnect with their beloved Pokemon obtained in the earliest games in the series. Those unfamiliar with the app can find more information on how it works right here.
