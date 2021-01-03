Pokemon Fan Shares Tragic Tale of a Lost Shiny

✖

The Pokemon franchise has always encouraged players to form close bonds with their digital companions, and the ability to transfer those Pokemon into subsequent games has only helped strengthen those connections. Unfortunately, that also makes it sting even more when Pokemon are lost due to an unfortunate circumstance, which is exactly what happened to Reddit user Weepinbells69. The poster recalled an unfortunate incident back in 2014, in which she left her entire Pokemon game collection in her now-husband's car. The car was broken into, leading to her losing all of her progress in those games, as well as her beloved Shiny Weepinbell.

The full story can be found in the Reddit thread right here, while Weepinbells69's post can be found in the image below.

(Photo: Reddit)

According to Weepinbells69, the Shiny Pokemon, named "Sproot," was actually caught by her brother and traded to her, adding a bit more sentimental value. While the tale is definitely a tragic one, there is a silver lining. After hearing her story, several other Reddit posters offered to replace her Shiny Weepinbell with a Shiny Bellsprout that she could raise on her own. According to Weepinbells69, she accepted one of these offers, and now has a replacement. As of this writing, Bellsprout and its evolved forms cannot be moved into Pokemon Sword and Shield on Nintendo Switch, but Weepinbells69 plans to bring the creature to her campsite as soon as that has been rectified by The Pokemon Company. A number of previously missing Pokemon have been added back to Gen 8 through the release of the game's DLC expansions, so it seems like a distinct possibility that might continue in 2021!

Last year saw the release of Pokemon Home, an app that allows players to bring their Pokemon from every mainline Pokemon game (and some spin-offs) into one place. The app is available on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, allowing players to trade and keep track of their collection in a manner much easier than ever before. For longtime players, the app has proven to be the perfect way to reconnect with their beloved Pokemon obtained in the earliest games in the series. Those unfamiliar with the app can find more information on how it works right here.

Are you a longtime fan of the Pokemon franchise? Have you ever lost a Pokemon that was near and dear to your heart? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!