Pokemon Fans Are Loving the Newly Revealed Long Meowth, Chonky Pikachu, and More

The Pokemon Company today officially revealed several new Pokemon forms for the upcoming video games Pokemon Sword and Shield. While these Gigantamax Pokemon were leaked earlier today thanks to a magazine cover, seeing them in action is a whole different beasts, and fans are absolutely hyped for the likes of chonky Pikachu and an extremely long Meowth.

If you’re not familiar with the new feature, players can Gigantamax a Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield, and this basically makes them grow to, well, a gigantic size. This is, of course, different from the Dynamax stuff also available in the upcoming games, and both of the previously mentioned forms are also distinct and different from Mega Evolution.

The Gigantamax process significantly changes their appearance, and grants them access to a special move. Specifically, today’s trailer revealed the Gigantamax forms of Pikachu, Eevee, Meowth, Charizard, and Butterfree in addition to exactly how players can get access to them and what their respective moves actually do in the game.

For example, Pikachu’s Gigantamax form can use the move G-Max Volt Crash, which deals damage and paralyzes all opponents, and the Gigantamax version of Eevee has G-Max Cuddle, which infatuates all Pokemon of the opposite gender. As previously noted, every Gigantamax form has its own special move, at least so far.

What do you think of the new Gigantamax Pokemon? Are you excited for chonky Pikachu, or is big, ole Butterfree more your style? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Pokemon Sword and Shield are scheduled to release on November 15th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video games right here.

Keep reading to check out what folks are saying about all the new Pokemon forms online!

FAT PIKACHU, indeed

FAT PIKACHU

FLOOF EEVEE

BUFF CHARIZARD

LONG MEOWTH#PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/chGQZGw5GV — TodoNintendoS (@TodoNintendoS) October 16, 2019

Scream Emoji

Omg new giganticmax pokemon for sword and shield 😱 #PokemonSwordandShield pic.twitter.com/sMWOeFZFFU — queen❤🗝👸🏻 (@Sailorqueennn) October 16, 2019

…this can’t be a coincidence

LONG CAT IN POKEMON SWORD AND SHIELD! #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/bpeI1fbyjm — Sey @ FGO Babylonia Hype (@exceddius) October 16, 2019

HE HAS RETURNED

HES RETURNED



THE CHONK PIKA HAS RETURNED pic.twitter.com/Ev1rQiFX6m — Kyogre Propaganda (@KyogreGranda) October 16, 2019

Even Gigantamax Charizard has its fans

Gigantamax Charizard may be one of the coolest looking Pokémon ever. pic.twitter.com/5N1ADKJNsM — Laura Kate Dale (@LaurakBuzz) October 16, 2019

No Mega Butterfree, but…

Alright, We’re even on the whole no Mega Butterfree thing now pic.twitter.com/71Lx9zBaDV — Hardy (@Hardytack) October 16, 2019

Hello Godzilla? Hello Mothra?

Probably a far fetched idea but considering how popular they are in Japan, would it be safe to say Gigantamax Charizard and Butterfree are references to Godzilla/Burning Godzilla and Mothra? #pokemon #PokemonSwordandShield pic.twitter.com/N23QLxTzXE — dragoncousin (@dragoncousin) October 16, 2019

I like them C H O N K Y