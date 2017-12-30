Artist Re-Imagines Pokemon As Adorable Food Creations

Pokemon have been re-imagined so many different times now that it’s hard to keep track. Some recreations are adorable, others are just odd – but we’re always here for more Pokemon, so this adorable mash up was too good to pass up.

The latest adorable creation comes from Illustrator PaperBeatsScissors and the cute art is enough to make us hungry, while also feeling bad about that because these are clearly too precious to eat. It’s not the fandom’s either tampering with the balance that is Pokemon. They have literally turned everything and anything into these fun-sized pocket monsters, but apparently not food yet. PaperBeatsScissors is here to rectify that:

entree type 🍽 A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on Dec 19, 2017 at 11:49am PST

side type > sandwich type 🧀 A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on Dec 18, 2017 at 10:00am PST

breakfast type 🥞 A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on Dec 17, 2017 at 11:07am PST

snack type 🥨 A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on Dec 15, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

dessert type 🥧 A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on Dec 14, 2017 at 2:32pm PST

drink type ☕️ A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on Dec 13, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

snack type > entree type 🍽🍕 A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on Dec 11, 2017 at 4:10pm PST

entree type 🍽 A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on Dec 10, 2017 at 10:33am PST

breakfast type 🍳 A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on Dec 9, 2017 at 11:57am PST

snack type A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on Dec 8, 2017 at 11:19am PST

dessert type 🍦 A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on Dec 7, 2017 at 10:23am PST

side type 🍟 A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on Dec 6, 2017 at 10:25am PST

drink type 🥤 A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on Dec 5, 2017 at 9:43am PST

sandwich type 🍔 A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on Dec 3, 2017 at 12:45pm PST

Found these tasty looking creatures entertaining? Don’t forget to support the artist by visiting his website right here.