Artist Re-Imagines Pokemon As Adorable Food Creations

Pokemon have been re-imagined so many different times now that it’s hard to keep track. Some […]

Pokemon have been re-imagined so many different times now that it’s hard to keep track. Some recreations are adorable, others are just odd – but we’re always here for more Pokemon, so this adorable mash up was too good to pass up.

The latest adorable creation comes from Illustrator PaperBeatsScissors and the cute art is enough to make us hungry, while also feeling bad about that because these are clearly too precious to eat. It’s not the fandom’s either tampering with the balance that is Pokemon. They have literally turned everything and anything into these fun-sized pocket monsters, but apparently not food yet. PaperBeatsScissors is here to rectify that:

entree type 🍽

A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on

side type > sandwich type 🧀

A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on

breakfast type 🥞

A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on

snack type 🥨

A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on

dessert type 🥧

A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on

drink type ☕️

A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on

drink/dessert type > dessert type ☕️🍬

A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on

snack type > entree type 🍽🍕

A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on

entree type 🍽

A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on

breakfast type 🍳

A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on

snack type

A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on

dessert type 🍦

A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on

side type 🍟

A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on

drink type 🥤

A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on

sandwich type 🍔

A post shared by Chris Gerringer (@paperbeatsscissors) on

Found these tasty looking creatures entertaining? Don’t forget to support the artist by visiting his website right here.

