Artist Re-Imagines Pokemon As Adorable Food Creations

Pokemon have been re-imagined so many different times now that it’s hard to keep track. Some recreations are adorable, others are just odd – but we’re always here for more Pokemon, so this adorable mash up was too good to pass up.
The latest adorable creation comes from Illustrator PaperBeatsScissors and the cute art is enough to make us hungry, while also feeling bad about that because these are clearly too precious to eat. It’s not the fandom’s either tampering with the balance that is Pokemon. They have literally turned everything and anything into these fun-sized pocket monsters, but apparently not food yet. PaperBeatsScissors is here to rectify that:
Found these tasty looking creatures entertaining? Don’t forget to support the artist by visiting his website right here.