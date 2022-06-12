Pokemon Go's Ultra Unlock Day Has Easier Chance to Capture Amaura and Tyrunt

✖

Pokemon Go's Ultra Unlock Research Day is today, providing players with a much easier path to capturing the game's newest Pokemon. The Ultra Unlock Research Day takes place from 11 AM to 3 PM local time and focuses on many of the same Pokemon seen during Adventure Week, which has been taking place all week. However, the event comes with a special rotating spawn schedule that will cause Amaura to appear in the wild from 11 AM to 12 PM and 1 PM to 2 PM, while Tyrunt will appear from 12 PM to 1 PM and 2 PM to 3 PM. Previously, both Pokemon were only available as encounter rewards for completing some especially tedious Field Research tasks. Amaura's appearance is also marked by a special aurora effect that appears in the overworld sky during its spawn hours.

While Amaura and Tyrunt are appearing in the wild during today's event, players should still be aware that they are "rare" spawns. Most players are only finding a few Amaura or Tyrunt in the wild, so players will likely want to go to a location where lots of Pokemon appear for a better chance at capturing the Pokemon.

Players should also take the opportunity to collect Field Research tasks from gyms and PokeStops during the Ultra Unlock event. Research quests will reward players with Cranidos and Shieldon encounters, and both Pokemon will have a boosted Shiny rate during the event. Anecdotal reports indicate that players have about a 1 in 10 chance of finding Shiny Cranidos and Shiny Shieldon during the event, but these Pokemon can only be encountered by completing Limited Field Research tasks. Be sure to complete the tasks labelled "Research Day" to get the Cranidos and Shieldon rewards. It is a Research Day event for a reason.

Pokemon Go's Ultra Unlock Research Day event runs from 11 AM to 3 PM today.