Pokemon Go Announces Plans for August Events

Niantic’s plans for Pokemon Go events in August have been laid out and include special appearances of Scraggy and Ultra Unlocks stemming from the success of the Pokemon Go Fest event. Pokemon Go players active during certain times throughout the month will also be able to benefit more from capturing certain Pokemon species during specific times of the day. Parts of the events are actually underway now with more starting on August 1st as different events cycling out for others throughout the rest of the month.

If you’re planning on playing Pokemon Go in August, you can check out all of the events below to see what’s happening throughout the month.

Scraggy – Research Breakthrough Pokemon

Scraggy will be the continual highlight for the month as August’s Research Breakthrough Pokemon. Starting on August 1st at 1 p.m. and ending on September 1st. This means that if you find enough Scraggys and complete the Research Breakthrough tasks, you’ll earn some unique rewards and have a good chance at getting a powerful Scraggy.

Pokemon Spotlight Hours

Like past months, we’ll also see some different Pokemon highlighted at different times throughout August. The schedule for those Pokemon Spotlight Hours can be found below, so make sure you take advantage of each opportunity before it’s swapped out for another next month.

Tuesday, August 4, 2020: Horsea will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday, August 11, 2020: Sableye will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon.

Tuesday, August 18, 2020: Venipede will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.

Tuesday, August 25, 2020: Geodude will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Ultra Unlocks

Last up are the Ultra Unlocks, the events awarded to players because of their performances during Pokemon Go Fest. The first of the Ultra Unlocks are live now, and they’ll continue until August 21st.

Dragon Week will run from Friday, July 31, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Friday, August 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). The majestic Dragon-type Pokémon come in all shapes and sizes, from the tiny Gible to the towering Alolan Exeggutor, and this week will be their time to shine! Rayquaza will be in five-star raids, and there will also be special Timed Research available only this week. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Deino!

Enigma Week will run from Friday, August 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT to Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). The featured Pokémon range from the mysterious Elgyem to the powerful Deoxys! Deoxys will be in five-star raids, and if you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one! You might also encounter a Shiny Staryu.

Unova Week will run from Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. to Friday, August 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). Sewaddle, Cottonee, Emolga, and Bouffalant—all originally discovered in the Unova region—will be appearing in the world of Pokémon GO for the first time! Bouffalant will be appearing in New York City and the surrounding areas. Genesect will be in five-star raids, and if you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one! You might also encounter a Shiny Roggenrola.

Keep an eye on communications from the Pokemon Go team throughout the next month to stay up to speed on any surprises that happen.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.