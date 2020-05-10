Pokemon Go Players Receive Pokemon Cake from Neighbors Following Misunderstanding With Police

✖

The coronavirus pandemic has made things a bit difficult for fans of Pokemon Go. The mobile game's hook encourages players to discover Pokemon out in the real world, but social distancing has kept just about everyone in-doors for the last two months. The game's developer, Niantic, has made a number of changes to the game to make it easier to play from home, but sometimes Pokemon still remain out-of-reach. Lino Lakes, Minnesota residents Amy Kellems and her 12-year-old daughter decided to play the game while slowly driving around their neighborhood, but the car's frequent stops made neighbor Victoria suspicious, so she called the police to check the situation out.

Once Kellems cleared things up with the police, she took to the social networking site Nextdoor to clarify the situation to her neighbors. A few days later, Victoria saw the post, and immediately felt guilty about the misunderstanding. Keeping her distance, she dropped by Kellems' house with an apology, and a peace offering: a Pokemon cake, adorned with Pikachu, Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle with "Sorry we called the cops on you" written in frosting. That writing probably gave the bakery department at Walmart a bit of entertainment, and Kellems seemed to find it every bit as humorous. She posted the cake below on her Facebook page, where it has taken off, a bit.

Misunderstandings like these have been common since Pokemon Go's debut back in 2016. While Kellems and her daughter were only playing in their own neighborhood, the mobile game's explosion in popularity has led players to visit places that they definitely shouldn't have been, including Canadian military bases. These types of incidents have calmed down a bit over the years, but the coronavirus pandemic has created some new problems for players and police, alike. It seems the allure of catching 'em all remains strong, even after all these years!

Fortunately, Kellems and Victoria were able to work things out, and have a laugh about the misunderstanding. In an interview with Fox 5, Kellems even said she and Victoria became friends thanks to the situation, and would likely spend some time together in the future. Despite the problems the game can sometimes cause, Pokemon Go has always managed to bring people together.

