Pokemon Go to Introduce New Mythical Pokemon This Month

Pokemon Go will be adding the mythical Pokemon Celebi in the near future, likely during this month’s Pokemon Go Fest live event.

Earlier this weekend, Pokemon Go revealed that it was filming a second set of videos for its Pokemon Go Travel webseries. The first Pokemon Go Travel videos followed a group of popular Pokemon Go video personalities as they traveled around Japan during the game’s first Global Challenge (which unlocked a worldwide release of Farfetch’d, a Pokemon usually only available in Japan.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eagle-eyed fans noted that the logo for the new Pokemon Go Travel series featured a silhouette of the Mythical Pokemon Celebi, which indicated that the video series would be tied to the Pokemon’s release. Then, last night, a popular dataminer revealed that game developers had added code to the network traffic that indicates that Celebi will be released during this month’s Pokemon Go Fest event.

According to the code datamined from the game, players at Pokemon Go Fest will assist Professor Willow in solving some strange geological phenomenon at Lincoln Park. After catching some Pokemon (including Unown, Plusle and Minun,) Willow will decide that the best course of action is to use Celebi’s time travel abilities to restore the park to its original state.

The new special research is interesting for a few reasons. Not only will it lead to the release of a new mythical Pokemon, it’s also the first time Pokemon Go has had a real event storyline…albeit one focused on a local event. Players have wanted a little more meat to Pokemon Go and adding strange geological phenomenon and aggressive Pokemon sounds like a fun way to mix things up.

Notably, it appears that the upcoming storyline is only for players who attend Pokemon Go Fest, and not for the wider Pokemon Go community. While this might be a little unfair, Pokemon Go will likely release a second Celebi quest at the end of the summer once the live events wrap up or as some sort of bonus event later in the summer. Pokemon Go has promised to unlock a secret “Ultra Bonus” later this summer if players can complete three sets of Global Challenges, one of which takes place during Pokemon Go Fest weekend.

Are you excited about the release of a new Mythical Pokemon? Or are you disappointed that Pokemon Go Fest attendees will get it first? Let us know in the comment section or follow me on Twitter at @CHofferCBus and let me know there!