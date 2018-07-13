Pokemon Go’s Next Community Day Event Has Players Thinking About “Gen 4”

Pokemon Go announced that its next Community Day event would be a special two day mini-event, which has many players wondering whether the game is getting ready to add some “Gen 4” Pokemon.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced that its August Community Day mini-event will take place on both August 11th and August 12th and will feature the Pokemon Eevee. Eevee will spawn in mass quantities for three hours on both days and players will get some extra Stardust for every Pokemon they catch during the mini-event.

This is the first time that Pokemon Go‘s Community Day event has lasted more than one day. It also has many fans wondering if this will be how Pokemon Go officially starts bringing in the “Gen 4” Pokemon first introduced in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.

Last night, Pokemon Go teased the pending arrival of the new “Gen 4” Pokemon with a promo art that showed several new Pokemon interacting with existing Pokemon in the game. Eevee gains two new evolutions in “Gen 4” in Leafeon and Glaceon and fans are wondering whetherplayers could trigger these evolutions during the Community Day event.

After all, evolved Pokemon usually get some sort of special move during the event and Eevee would be complicated due to its current five forms in the game. What if Pokemon Go instead guaranteed that Eevee evolved during one Community Day would turn into Leafeon and those evolved on the second part of the Community Day event would evolve into Glaceon.

Of course, this is all just speculation. It’s possible that Pokemon Go is simply expanding Community Day to two days to respond to complaints from players who have to work during the three hour window in which the event usually takes place.

August’s Community Day will take place on August 11th and August 12th. The Community Day times are as follows:

Asia, Australia: 12pm to 3pm JST

Europe, Middle East, Africa, India: 10am to 1pm GMT

North America, South America and Greenland: 2pm to 5pm EST