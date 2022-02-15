Pokemon Go Reveals Next Three Community Day Dates

Pokemon Go has revealed the dates for the next three Community Day events. The Community Day events will take place on Sunday, March 13, 2022, Saturday, April 23, 2022 and Saturday, May 21, 2022. No details about what Pokemon will be featured in those Community Day events were provided, nor was any information about the type of bonuses for the events. While not stated in the announcement, all three Community Day events should have an 11 AM to 5 PM local time duration.

Community Day events remain among the most popular of Pokemon Go’s monthly in-game events. Each event focuses on a different Pokemon or family of Pokemon and offers players the chance to capture dozens (if not hundreds) of that particular species of Pokemon. Not only can players use the event to collect the precious candies needed to evolve and power up those Pokemon, players also have the chance to grab Shiny versions of those Pokemon, which are typically rare in the game. Shiny rates are increased during Community Days and it’s not uncommon for dedicated players to encounter multiple Shiny Pokemon during the six-hour event. In recent months, the Community Day events have taken on a bit of extra importance, as the game gears up for its first ever official competitive circuit with a World Championship tournament held in London. Community Day often features “meta-relevant” Pokemon that can be used in the Go Battle League’s Great League, the official competitive format for the tournament.

Pokemon Go has remained mostly mum about their upcoming plans. The game is hosting its second annual Pokemon Go Tour event later this month, this time focused around Pokemon in the Johto region. Pokemon Go is also teasing the addition of new Shadow Pokemon, which will also likely tie in with the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event. After the Pokemon Go Tour wraps up, the game will likely turn its attention to the start of an in-game season and perhaps map out plans for the future.