Pokemon Go Reveals Full Details for New Delightful Days Season

A new season of Pokemon Go is just around the corner. Niantic has revealed that the Delightful Days theme will kick-off on June 3rd, and will run through September 2nd at 10 a.m. local time. The new season will see several Pokemon making their debuts in the game. This time around, the developers have picked Pokemon that first appeared in multiple Nintendo Switch games, including Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Throughout the season, players can expect to see Yamper and its evolved form Boltund, Hisuian Lilligant, and all of the forms of Tatsugiri.

In addition to new Pokemon, players can expect the arrival of new Gigantamax forms in Max Battles. Gigantamax Rillaboom will make its debut shortly before the new season begins, appearing in Max Battles starting on Saturday, May 31st. The new season will see the Gigantamax forms of the other Galar starters added as well: Cinderace and Inteleon. During this season, the recently added RSVP feature will be upgraded to allow players to RSVP for Max Battles with Gigantamax Pokemon. Lastly, Dynamax Hatenna will also arrive at some point before the end of the season, as will other Dynamax Pokemon. A teaser trailer for the new season can be found below.

During the new season, players can expect a new group of Pokemon appearing in Research Breakthrough encounters, including Aerodactyl, Charcadet, Frigibax, Galarian Corsola, Gible, and Sinistea. Eggs-pedition Access was first introduced back in 2024, and it will return in the new season. New tickets will be available at the start of each month, guaranteeing an Incubator to players on their first spin of either a PokeStop or Gym Photo Disc.

In the new season of Go Battle League, players can participate in the following Cups: Sunshine Cup, Fossil Cup, Summer Cup, Element Cup, Hisui Cup, and the Catch Cup. Participation in Go Battle League will help players unlock some new rewards this season. Notably, players will be able to obtain avatar items based on Leon’s appearance in Pokemon Sword and Shield‘s Battle Tower. Several Attack changes are being made for the new season, with moves like Bug Bite, Fury Cutter, and Bullet Punch now having a higher power level than before.

Earlier this month, Niantic released a full season schedule, offering some hints about the major events that will take place during Delightful Days. As previously revealed, this season will have four Community Day events: one in June, two in July, and another in August. At this time, we don’t know what Pokemon will be featured during these events, but it’s worth noting that July’s Community Day Classic will be a two-day event. Obviously the biggest thing to look forward to this season is Pokemon Go Fest 2025. In-person events will begin at the end of this week, while a global event will take place on June 28th and 29th.

Are you excited about the new season of Pokemon Go? What are you most looking forward to over the next few months?