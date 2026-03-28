Next Final Fantasy Remake Has Reportedly Been Cancelled

The next Final Fantasy remake, and one that has been rumored for a long time, has reportedly been put on ice, which means Square Enix has stopped development of it and essentially cancelled it for the time being. Of course, the project could be revived in the future, but for now, there is no reason to expect this. Considering the PS1 Final Fantasy game has never been remade since its release in 2000, 26 years ago, perhaps it is not too surprising that the project has halted production, as any effort to remake it would be substantial, and it’s not as popular as some other games in the series, which may better justify such a hefty production.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new information comes from a well-known and reliable industry insider Nate the Hate, one of the premier sources in the industry in 2026. According to Nate the Hate, Square Enix has halted development of its remake of Final Fantasy IX, a remake we first heard about back in 2024. At the time, the remake was described as “modest” compared to the ongoing remake of Final Fantasy 7, but modest in comparison to one of the biggest AAA productions isn’t saying much. The truth is that to remake any game from this era is not cheap, and it is not easy.

Disappointing News For Square Enix Fans

Obviously, this is disappointing news for Square Enix fans. The good news is that it is not a new IP or a sequel to a new game or anything that is going to be made increasingly less relevant over time. Square Enix could reasonably pick this project back up at any time in the future, and it is reasonable to think it will. A remake of Final Fantasy 9 will almost certainly be made eventually, but it’s just clearly not going to happen anytime soon.

For those who are not familiar with this installment, it was released in 2000 by Square Enix for the PS1 and the PS1 only. As the name suggests, it is the ninth mainline installment in the series, and it earned a 93 on GameRankings back in the day. To this end, it is one of the best games in the long-running Square Enix RPG series. To date, it has sold nine million copies, a very strong number for a game from this era.

In 2011, the game was re-released as a PS1 classic on the PlayStation Store, and then in 2016, it got an enhanced port on several platforms. It’s never been remastered, though, let alone remade.

All of that said, remember to take all of this unofficial information with a grain of salt. Square Enix has not commented on this new report. There are a variety of reasons why we do not anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.