Pokemon Go Reveals Summer 2025 Season’s Community Day Schedule

Pokemon Go‘s current Might & Mastery season is quickly coming to an end, and that means a new season will be arriving sometime within the next few weeks. Niantic has yet to reveal what the new theme will be, but we now have our first bit of real information. The developers have released a Community Day schedule outlining some big days to keep in mind this summer. As is usually the case, the schedule does not outline which Pokemon will be highlighted, or the hours the events will be held. The dates can be found below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Saturday, June 21st

Saturday and Sunday, July 5th–6th (Community Day Classic two-day event)

Sunday, July 20th

Saturday, August 30th

That two-day Community Day Classic in July is sure to generate some speculation from Pokemon Go players, but we’ll likely have to wait until sometime next month to find out exactly what Niantic is planning. In addition to the dates for each Community Day event, Niantic has also released a list of several other events for the next season. This list includes notable Max Battle Days, a Shadow Raid weekend, and more. As with the Community Day schedule, no specific details have been given.

Saturday, July 12th (Raid Day)

Saturday, July 19th (Max Battle Day)

Saturday and Sunday, July 26th–27th (Max Battle Weekend)

Saturday, August 2nd (Research Day)

Sunday, August 3rd (Max Battle Day)

Saturday, August 9th (Hatch Day)

Sunday, August 10th (Raid Day)

Saturday and Sunday, August 16th–17th (Shadow Raid Weekend)

Sunday, August 31st (Raid Day)

Machop Community day classic will be one of the last major events of the current season

The next season of Pokemon Go will officially begin on June 3rd. That’s just under a month away, but players should still have plenty to look forward to before Season 19 begins. Most notably, there are two Community Day events that have yet to take place. The first of those events will feature Pawmi on Sunday, May 11th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. A few weeks later, Pokemon Go will be hosting a Community Day Classic that will put Machop in the spotlight. That event will happen on Saturday, May 24th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

RELATED: Pokemon Go Announces Major Changes to Remote Raids

Next season’s event schedule is missing perhaps the biggest event of the year for Niantic, which is Pokemon Go Fest 2025. In-person events will be held in the first few weeks of June, in Osaka, Jersey City, and Paris. For those that won’t be able to attend, a global event will take place June 28th and 29th. Details about the global event are pretty slim right now, but fans can look forward to the debut of the Mythical Pokemon Volcanion. With the event starting to get a lot closer, we should learn more soon, possibly around the same time that the new season is fully unveiled.

Are you looking forward to the new season of Pokemon Go? What Pokemon do you want to see highlighted during a Community Day event? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!