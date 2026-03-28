Nintendo eShop Makes 50-Hour Nintendo Switch RPG Only $5

The Nintendo eShop currently has a 50-hour Nintendo Switch RPG with glowing user reviews available for just $5, courtesy of a considerable 75% discount that is live on the digital storefront until April 6. There is no native Nintendo Switch 2 version of said game, but the Switch version is playable on Switch 2 via backward compatibility. And right now, there is no word of a Switch 2 version coming, so this will likely remain the only way to play the game on the newer Nintendo console.

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Back in 2020, developer Mo Rai Games and publisher Team 17 released a monster-taming RPG meets Metroidvania where you collect, train, and battle monsters in a pixel world called Monster Sanctuary. This was the debut release for the former, who has since put out Aethermancer in 2025, a spirtual successor that replaes the Metroidvania element with roguelite elements.

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Monster-Taming RPG Meets Metroidvania

Monster Sanctuary boasts a Metacritic range of 74 to 83, which are solid returns, but perhaps undersell the game. While there aren’t user reviews on the Nintendo eShop to provide insight into the game’s quality, there are elsewhere. For example, on Steam there are 4,848 user reviews, and 92% of these reviews are positive. As a result, the RPG has a “Very Positive” rating, the second highest rating a game can earn on the platform.

As noted, Monster Sanctuary offers up to 50 hours of content for completionists who want to squeeze every bit of content out of the Nintendo Switch game. Those who prefer to just mainline games and beat them as quickly as possible will still get a very meaty 30 hours out of the game. Add in side content, and this figure is closer to 40 hours. At $5, this is an insane amount of content per dollar. To put this value into context, this is $0.10 per hour of content if played to the maximum 50 hour mark.

Those on the fence of taking advantage of this Nintendo eShop deal should consider that the next mainline Pokemon games, Pokemon Winds and Waves, won’t be out until 2027, so there is room for something else this year for fans of the monster-taming genre, especially after finishing up the recently released Switch ports of Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.