Catch Detective Pikachu in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is celebrating the release of the new Detective Pikachu movie with a special event that lets players catch unique version of Pikachu and also encounter more of the Pokemon seen in the movie. The crossover content between the game and the movie will be added to Pokemon Go first on May 7th, just a few days before Detective Pikachu officially releases in theaters, and the vent will be live for over a week to make sure everyone has a chance to catch the Pokemon.

The trailer that’s shown below teases what the Detective Pikachu event will consist of, the most important part of it being that you can catch the movie version of Pikachu yourself. Pokemon Go players will want to “look out for a photobomb by a Pikachu wearing a detective hat” during the event, according to the trailer, and they’ll have a chance to catch their own Detective Pikachu.

Even if you aren’t lucky enough to catch one of those, you’ll still be able to find Pokemon besides Pikachu that are seen throughout the movie. Flareon, Cubone, Jigglypuff, Charizard, and Psyduck are a few of the Pokemon that come to mind and make apearances within the trailer, soe expect to see more of those out in the wild throughout the duration of the event.

Unique field battles and Field Research opportunities will also take place during the Detective Pikachu event along with avatar items that’ll be released to customize players’ avatars. Detective hats with Pikachu ears and shirts that show the movie’s logo and the film’s version of Detective Pikachu were some of the items previewed. Double XP for catching Pokemon will also be available, according to the official announcement.

Detective Pikachu heads to theaters on May 10th, but expect the Pokemon Go event to start on May 7th and end on May 17th.

