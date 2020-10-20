Pokemon Go Updates Egg Pools

Pokemon Go has updated its Egg Pools once again. Last night, Pokemon Go shifted which Pokemon will hatch from its various eggs, updating the pools of Pokemon to reflect the various new Pokemon that have appeared in the game over the last few months, and also cycle out certain common Pokemon that are perceived to be low-priority for most players. While players usually have to figure out these changes on their own, Pokemon Go was kind enough to provide an updated list for players in a blogpost earlier this afternoon.

The following Pokémon are now hatching from 2 km Eggs: Zubat, Poliwag, Cubone, Magikarp, Mareep, Wooper, Snubbull, Volbeat, Illumise, Wailmer, Swablu, Buizel, Buneary, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, and Minccino.

The following Pokémon are now hatching from 5 km Eggs: Machop, Farfetch’d, Seel, Voltorb, Lickitung, Kangaskhan, Tauros, Eevee, Pineco, Heracross, Corsola, Ralts, Aron, Torkoal, Feebas, Tropius, Clamperl, Relicanth, Mime Jr., Chatot, Hippopotas, Carnivine, Pansage, Pansear, Panpour, Pachirisu, Blitzle, Roggenrola, Maractus, Gothita, Solosis, and Bouffalant.

The following Pokémon are now hatching from 10 km Eggs: Shinx, Gible, Riolu, Audino, Timburr, Darumaka, Sigilyph, Emolga, Ferroseed, Klink, Elgyem, Litwick, Axew, Golett, and Rufflet.

The following Pokémon are now hatching from Strange Eggs: Larvitar, Absol, Sandile, Scraggy, Trubbish, Pawniard, Vullaby, and Deino.

Please note that no changes were reported on the 7 km egg pool. Additionally, Pokemon that are exclusive to a particular region will only hatch from an egg pulled from that region. Other new Pokemon are hatching from the eggs earned for walking using the Adventure Sync feature, but Pokemon Go did not provide any new information.

These new egg pools are only in effect for eggs collected after yesterday evening, so keep that in mind as you cycle out older eggs from your collection.