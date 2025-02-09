Pokemon Go: Everything to Know About February’s Community Day Event

Pokemon Go Community Day events tend to be a pretty big deal, and this month is no exception. While these events usually center on a single Pokemon, this month will give the spotlight to two instead: Karrablast and Shelmet. As fans know all too well, that means more Shiny Pokemon to keep an eye out for, and that’s a very good thing. Ahead of this month’s event, we’ve compiled everything there is to know, including when the event will take place, what bonuses players can expect, and the differences between the standard Karrablast and Shelmet, and their Shiny versions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Will Pokemon Go‘s February Community Day Take Place?

Pokemon Go‘s February Community Day event will take place on February 9th (today). As is usually the case, the event will begin at 2 p.m. and will last for three hours, coming to a conclusion at 5 p.m. local time. This Community Day event will mark the final one for the current Pokemon Go season. There’s still a Hoopa Raid Day event set for Saturday, February 15th, and then Pokemon Go Tour: Unova at the end of the month, but that will bring us to the end of Dual Destiny. As of this writing, Niantic has yet to reveal what will come next.

What do Shiny Karrablast and Shiny Shelmet Look Like?

Shiny Karrablast in Pokemon Go

The highlight of any Pokemon Go Community Day is the increased chance of finding Shiny Pokemon, and this month has some exciting ones to keep an eye out for. The Shiny version of Karrablast swaps the Pokemon’s normal blue coloration for a dark shade of green, while the yellow eyes and belly get swapped out for a neon green. Some of these differences can be seen when Karrablast evolves into Escavalier, but its body is mostly covered up by the armor it stole from Shelmet. As a result, the most noticeable difference between Escavalier and its Shiny version is that the red highlights on the armor (including the plume on the top of the helmet) are swapped for pink.

Shiny Shelmet is interesting because the color changes on its body, but not the helmet itself. The normal pink is swapped out for a yellow color, while the green is now pink. That color pattern carries over to its evolved form, but Shiny Accelgor’s yellow and pink face is more noticeable with its armor now gone. The thin membrane that covers Accelgor’s body is also exchanged for a gray, rather than the standard blue.

Shiny Shelmet in Pokemon go

Pokemon Go Community Day Bonuses

During the February Community Day event in Pokemon Go, players can look forward to several bonuses. Both Escavalier and Accelgor will have Featured Attacks they can learn once the player has evolved them. In a change from other events, Niantic is giving players some extra time to get these. If a player evolves Karrablast by February 16th at 10 p.m. local time, they’ll get an Escavalier with the Charged Attack Razor Shell, which has a power of 35 in Trainer Battles and 55 in Gyms and Raids. If a player evolves Shelmet by February 16th, they’ll get an Accelgor that knows Energy Ball. That Charged Attack has a power of 90, regardless of when it gets used.

During the event, players can also look forward to triple XP and double Candy on Catches. Players over Level 31 will also have a doubled chance of getting Candy XL. Lure Modules and Incense used during the event will last for 3 hours. Through 10 p.m., players can also make one extra Special Trade, and trades will require 50% less Stardust.

pokemon go players can find these stickers and more on community day

Players can expect to see PokeStop Showcases, themed Field Research, and even Timed Research. The Timed Research will last through February 16th, and players that complete it can get a Karrablast or Shelmet with a special Dual Destiny themed background. Finally, players can get new stickers based on the highlighted Pokemon. The stickers can be purchased from the Shop, or obtained by spinning PokeStops or opening Gifts from other players.

RELATED: New Pokemon Go Event Will Make it Easier to Catch 3 Shiny Pokemon

Are you planning to check out today’s Pokemon Go Community Day event? What do you think of Shiny Karrablast and Shiny Shelmet? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!