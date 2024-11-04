Pokemon Go Reveals Next Season’s Community Day Schedule

The next season of Pokemon Go isn’t set to begin until December 3rd, but Niantic has once again revealed the Community Day schedule a little bit early. As is usually the case, we don’t actually know which Pokemon will be getting the spotlight. However, it’s a safe bet that December’s event will feature all of the Community Day Pokemon from 2024 across two days. That’s become a tradition in the game, and the newly revealed schedule has two dates carved out for the event this year. There will also be one Community Day Classic next season, which will take place in late January. The full list of days can be found below:

Saturday and Sunday, December 21st–22nd, 2024

Sunday, January 5th, 2025

Saturday, January 25th, 2025 (Community Day Classic)

Sunday, February 9th, 2025

In addition to the dates for next season’s Pokemon Go Community Days, Niantic has also provided information about several other events. As with the Community Day schedule, specifics are largely missing, but fans can see when we’ll have events like Shadow Raids and Hatch Days. That schedule includes the following:

Saturday, December 7th, 2024 (Research Day)

Sunday, December 8th, 2024 (Max Battle Day)

Saturday, December 14th, 2024 (Raid Day)

Sunday, December 29th, 2024 (Hatch Day)

Saturday, January 11th, 2025 (Raid Day)

Sunday, January 19, 2025 (Shadow Raid Day)

Saturday, February 1, 2025 (Max Battle Day)

Saturday, February 15, 2025 (Raid Day)

This is one of the first things we’ve heard about the new Pokemon Go season, but we should start to get some more teases as the month progresses. At this time, we don’t know what the theme will be. The game’s current season has largely focused on content related to Pokemon Sword and Shield, specifically the Galar region. The season started with the debuts of Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble, and the addition of Max Battles soon followed. There’s still a lot of content from Sword and Shield that could be given focus, including a plethora of Pokemon that aren’t in the game yet.

From the schedule alone, we know we can expect to see Max Battles continue to appear in the game. That means we’ll be seeing even more Dynamax Pokemon, as well as Gigantamax forms. Gigantamax Pokemon have been controversial since their addition to the game last month, as restrictions have made it very difficult for players to defeat them without finding massive groups of people to play with. Niantic made some adjustments in time for the arrival of Gigantamax Gengar last week, but it remains to be seen whether those have gone far enough for players. Depending on how the game’s community is feeling, it’s possible we could see more changes next season.

Are you looking forward to the new season of Pokemon Go? Which Pokemon would you like to see get a Community Day event?