New Pokemon Go Event Will Make it Easier to Catch 3 Shiny Pokemon

Catching Shiny Pokemon has long been one of the most appealing parts of Pokemon Go, and the game is going to make it slightly easier to find 3 of them during a new event starting later this month. The Beloved Buddies event kicks off on February 11th at 10 a.m. local time, and will give players an increased chance of encountering Shiny Diglett and Shiny Dunsparce. Those two Pokemon will be appearing in the wild during the event, alongside several Pokemon that fit the “Beloved Buddies” theme. That includes pairs like Slowpoke and Shellder, Plusle and Minun, Volbeat and Illumise, and Remoraid and Mantine.

The Shiny version of Diglett is not much different from the standard coloration. The Pokemon’s body is a lighter shade of brown, while its pink nose is swapped for a bright blue. The Shiny version of Dunsparce stands out a bit more. Like Diglett, the color of its body is just a lighter shade than normal, but the standard blue highlights have been swapped for pink instead. The result stands out pretty nicely!

shiny skrelp in pokemon sword and shield

In addition to increased Shiny rates for Diglett and Dunsparce, Pokemon Go will also make it easier to find Shiny Skrelp. Skrelp will not appear in the wild during the Beloved Buddies event, but players can expect to see it in one-star Raids. Since those Raids are fairly easy for most players to complete solo, they should be worth checking out throughout the event. The Shiny version of Skrelp abandons the Pokemon’s normal brown and light purple color scheme, replacing it with dark purple and light blue. Its evolved form Dragalge maintains that color pattern, adding some light green on top of its head in place of the normal red.

While Skrelp will be appearing in one-star Raids, three-star Raids will feature Dhelmise, a Pokemon that has never before been offered before in Pokemon Go. Dhelmise is a Ghost/Grass-type Pokemon that comes from the Alola region. The Pokedex in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon established that Dhelmise and Skrelp tend to have a good relationship, like many of the other Pokemon appearing in the Beloved Buddies event. However, the exact nature of the relationship between the two Pokemon has never been revealed.

Pokemon Go players can expect to find a handful of different bonuses throughout the Beloved Buddies event. Notably, players will receive double XP on all Catches. Players will also get an extra 500 Stardust for catching specific Pokemon during the event, including Cutiefly, Diglett, Dunsparce, Fomantis, Shellder, and Slowpoke. Lure Modules will also work for one hour, and players can expect to see those 6 Pokemon appearing more frequently when they use them. The Beloved Buddies event will run through Saturday, February 15th at 8 p.m. local time.

Do you plan on checking out the Beloved Buddies event in Pokemon Go? Which of these Shiny Pokemon do you hope to find? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!