Pokemon Go Lets Players Opt Out of Extreme Weather

Pokemon Go‘s era of extreme weather is coming to an end.

Last month, Pokemon Go instituted a new dynamic weather system that causes different Pokemon to appear based on the weather outside. Ice-Type Pokemon will appear during snow, and Water-Type Pokemon will appear during rain, and Fire-Type Pokemon get a boost when the sun’s out.

However, the dynamic weather system had a bit of a flaw. Pokemon Go wanted to discourage people from venturing out during bad weather, so they instituted an “Extreme Weather” warning that shut off the weather system during what the game deemed to be bad weather. While the Extreme Weather warning was good in theory, it had a tendency to activate even when there wasn’t actually bad weather, which frustrated and upset a lot of fans.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go instituted a way for players to shut off the Extreme Weather warning when it pops up in the game. When a player sees the warning pop up, they can hit a button specifying that they’re being safe. The extreme weather warning will shut off and the dynamic weather system will turn back on.

Players seem pretty happy about Pokemon Go‘s solution to the Extreme Weather solution. Pokemon Go gets culpability in case someone actually decides to go out in bad weather to play, and players aren’t penalized for playing indoors during a thunderstorm or other “extreme” weather conditions.

Pokemon Go has promised a few more surprises before year end, so stay tuned to see what else the game has in store!