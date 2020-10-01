Pokemon Go Brings in New Seasonal Pokemon and Berry-Themed Event

✖

October is now upon us, and Pokemon Go is celebrating with a new event. Things will kick-off on Friday October 9th at 8 a.m. local time, and the focus will be on Berries. During the event, the effects of some Berries will be boosted, and Field Research and Timed Research will reflect the theme. PokeStops and Gyms will offer more Berries, as well. During the event, a number of Pokemon that match the season will become more common. However, the most exciting part of the event is the addition of a Pokemon that will be obtainable for the first time in Pokemon Go: Deerling!

For those unfamiliar, Deerling is a Pokemon that originally appeared in Pokemon Black and White. Black and White introduced the concept of seasons in the game, and featured different variations of Deerling in different seasons. As such, the version that will appear in Pokemon Go is Deerling's Autumn form. Deerling's evolved form is Sawsbuck, which also has different forms based on the seasons.

In addition to Deerling, players can expect to see Bayleef, Burmy (Plant Cloak), Foongus, Hoothoot, Oddish, Pineco, Seedot, Shroomish, Sudowoodo, Vulpix (Kanto), Yanma, and Zigzagoon. Players can expect to see Vulpix's Shiny form in the wild, as well. Those looking to obtain these Pokemon or their evolved forms will be happy to know that Pinap Berries will earn double the normal amount of Candy when used to catch a Pokemon, bringing the total up to 12! The Autumn-themed Pokemon will also hatch from 5 km eggs.

The event will conclude Monday October 12th, at 1:00 p.m. local time. Following the event, new Pokemon will start to hatch from eggs, though Niantic has yet to reveal exactly which creatures players will be able to expect. Combined with the game's previously revealed events for the month, it seems that Pokemon Go should keep fans quite busy throughout October!

