Pokemon Go Fest 2020 Dates Announced

Pokemon Go has announced the dates for its annual Pokemon Go Fest event, which will take place as a 2-day virtual event. Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced that this year's Pokemon Go Fest 2020 will take place on July 25th and July 26th. While previous Pokemon Go Fests took place in Chicago, this year's event will have a "virtual format" that will allow all players to participate no matter where they live. Not only does this open up the event to more players, it also allows Pokemon Go to hold the event despite social gathering restrictions due to COVID-19.

While few details were given about the event, we know that it is a ticketed event, meaning that players will have to purchase a ticket to get the full benefits. However, unlike in previous years, purchasing a ticket will let players participate in both days of the event. The event will feature bonuses, Pokemon encounters, and Special Research, and Pokemon Go teased that there will be other fun surprises in store for players all summer. Previous events have featured regional-exclusive Pokemon and Mythical Pokemon, and we expect that this year's event will feature both, even if the format is a bit different.

Pokemon Go has had an uneven history with Pokemon Go Fest, with a disastrous first year followed by more successful ventures in 2018 and 2019. With the cancellation of all of its live events for this summer, we're glad that Pokemon Go is continuing its Pokemon Go Fest tradition, and is making it much more available for players who can't afford to travel or struggled to get tickets due to overwhelming demand. Pokemon Go will announce more details about Pokemon Go Fest over the next few weeks, so stay tuned to its Twitter page and the official Pokemon Go Fest website.

