Pokemon Go Holds Surprise Galarian Weezing Raid After Community Day

Pokemon Go players will get an extra surprise at the end of today’s Community Day mini-event. Players in Australia and Europe have reported that a Galarian Weezing Raid Hour appears at the end of today’s Community Day festivities, giving players their first opportunity to battle and capture the new Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield. Galarian Weezing is a new form of Weezing that appears in Pokemon Sword and Shield and has a different typing and form. Galarian Weezing is a Poison/Fairy-type Pokemon, which means that it has different strengths and weaknesses than the Weezing players have previously battled in Pokemon Go.

Galarian Weezing is still weak against Poison-type attacks, but it’s also weak against Ground-type and Steel-type attacks. Right now, Galarian Weezing’s attacks include the Normal-type fast move Tackle and either Hyper Beam, Overheat, Play Rough, or Sludge as charge moves. While Steel-type Pokemon are an excellent counter against a Hyper Beam Weezing, they’ll be a lot less useful against an Overheat Weezing. Therefore, your best bet is to use Psychic-type Pokemon like Mewtwo in battles. Other strong counters include Alakazam, Espeon, Metagross, Latios, Latias, Dialga, Gallade and Excadrill. Because Weezing is a 4-star raid, players should be able to defeat him with a raid group of 3-4 players (or two players if players have a strong optimized team.)

Players will initially have only a hour window to battle Galarian Weezing, but the raids will likely return eventually. Other regional forms like Alolan Raichu or Alolan Marowak were regular raids since they were introduced in 2017.

Today’s Community Day takes place between 11 AM and 2 PM local time. The Galarian Weezing raids will take place immediately after.