Pokemon Go Will Allegedly Have Big “Gen 4” Event Next Week

An alleged leak claims that Pokemon Go will begin its rollout of new “Gen 4” Pokemon next week as part of a huge event.

Earlier this weekend, a Redditor on the /r/pokemongo subreddit made some pretty bold claims about a new event allegedly coming to Pokemon Go later this week.

According to the alleged leak, Pokemon Go will announce a big “Evolution Event” sometime this week that will serve as the launch for the introduction of new Pokemon first seen in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. For the first time ever, certain Pokemon like Magmortar, Electivire, and Rhyperior will be available in Pokemon Go.

The leaker also claims that the event will add new evolutionary items, including Evolutionary Stones. Evolutionary Stones are used in the main series Pokemon games to evolve certain Pokemon (like Eevee) but weren’t rolled out when the game first started in 2016.

Also, the evolved forms of many “Gen 3” Pokemon will allegedly start spawning in the wild. Pokemon Go held off on having fully evolved “Gen 3” Pokemon appear, likely as a way to keep players more engaged during the “Gen 3” rollout. After all, once you catch a Ludicolo in the wild, there’s not much of a reason to keep catching Lotad (other than for the Candies and Stardust, of course.) But with “Gen 4” on the way, the extra spawns should help players fill some holes in their Pokedex before even more Pokemon are added.

Other perks to the new event include increased spawns for all evolved Pokemon, new quests that focus on evolving, and extra XP for spinning PokeStops. Several new raid bosses will also be added to the game, all of which previously required an evolutionary item to appear.

While the event sounds too good to be true, the person who leaked the event does have a perfect track record of being right. The Redditor had previously leaked the 2017 Water Festival event along with a subsequent Double XP event. Plus, there are signs that the event is accurate – as Scizor (one of the alleged new raid bosses) recently had a catch rate added in the GAME_MASTER file, a sign that players might be able to catch it in the wild/after raids soon.

The leak mentions that a new update will be required before the event goes live. So if we see a new Pokemon Go update next week, it’s a sign that something could be coming soon.

What do you think, Pokemon Go fans? Does this event sound real, or just a pipe dream? Let us know in the comment section or shoot me a message @CHofferCbus on Twitter!