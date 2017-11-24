Pokemon Go Players Have Almost Succeeded in the Global Catch Challenge

Pokemon Go provided another Global Catch Challenge update, and it’s pretty good news for players.

On Friday afternoon, Pokemon Go announced that players had caught nearly 2.3 billion Pokemon, just about 700 million shy of the challenge’s end goal of 3 billion Pokemon.

You won’t believe how many Pokémon we’ve caught so far for the #GlobalCatchChallenge. Nice work, Trainers! #PokemonGOtravel pic.twitter.com/l4wy7Ch5WI — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 24, 2017

For those keeping track, Pokemon Go players have caught nearly 300 million Pokemon in the last 12 hours since Pokemon Go provided an update. If players keep this up, they should reach the 3 billion Pokemon mark by early Sunday morning.

Pokemon Go announced their first ever Global Catch Challenge on Sunday, offering some big rewards and bonuses if players hit certain milestones. Players already unlocked double XP and double stardust bonuses for passing 500 million and 1.5 billion Pokemon earlier this week, along with an uptick in the number of Pokemon spawning around the world.

If players can catch 3 billion Pokemon by Sunday, Farfetch’d will start spawning around the world for a 48 hour period. Farfetch’d is a regional exclusive Pokemon that only appears in Japan and East Asia, so this might be the only chance most players have to catch this usually rare Pokemon.

With just over 48 hours to go, players keeping up the pace to succeed in this week’s Global Catch Challenge. We’ll get another update from Pokemon Go tomorrow morning, so be sure to check back to see how close we are to succeeding!