Pokemon Go Partners With Grubhub for Special Weekend Event

Niantic has teamed up with Grubhub for a Pokemon Go event where players have the chance to get some extra items and Mega Energy as well as unique encounters with rare Pokemon you wouldn’t normally come across. The event is scheduled to start early next month on November 8th, but signups are open now for those interested in participating to make sure they have their ticket secured ahead of time.

To get started in the event, you first have to get a ticket which can now be done via Grubhub’s site. The catch is that you have to sign up for Grubhub+, the premium version of the food delivery service. By entering in your email on Grubhub’s site, you’ll be able to sign up for the service and will be gifted a ticket to the Special Weekend event once the signup process is complete.

The good news is that if you haven’t tried out the service before, you can start with a free trial and still get your ticket which means you’re not locked into a new subscription if you just want in for the Pokemon Go rewards. If you’re already a Grubhub+ member, you can get your Pokemon Go ticket by entering your email through the link above. Those tickets won’t be sent out until November 4th though, so don’t fret if your ticket doesn’t show up right away and be sure to manage your subscriptions accordingly so you don’t get charged again if you’re just here for the free ticket.

After your ticket’s secured and you’re ready to go, you’ll have to wait until November 8th rolls around when the event begins. It’ll last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time when the Special Event is underway, and you can expect the following perks and opportunities to be active during the event.

Pokemon Go Special Weekend Event Features

Complete the event Timed Research to earn three Incense, a Star Piece, and 100 Charizard Mega Energy, as well as encounters with Chansey, Spoink, Mawile, Bronzor, Gible, and Sewaddle!

The following Pokémon will be attracted to Incense during the event: Bulbasaur, Charizard, Squirtle, Pikachu, Unown G, Unown H, Sableye, Patrat, Minccino, and Ferroseed. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Ferroseed!

Please note that Shiny Unown will not be appearing during this event.

Incense activated during the event will last for one hour.

