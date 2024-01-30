Pokemon Go Reveals Hisuian Decidueye Raid Day Details

Pokemon Go's current season has put a big focus on content from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, adding Hisuian variants for Samurott and Typhlosion. Next month, Hisuian Decidueye will make its Pokemon Go debut in an event that will take place on Sunday, February 11th. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, Hisuian Decidueye will appear in three-star Raids. Players will also have an increased chance of finding a Shiny version of Hisuian Decidueye during the event hours.

Last year, Pokemon Go developer Niantic announced controversial changes made to Remote Raids. One of those changes was a limit placed on the number that players can participate in per day. The company occasionally boosts that number for events, and that will happen again for Hisuian Decidueye Raid Day. The limit will be bumped up to 20 starting on Saturday, February 10th at 4 p.m. PT and will last through Sunday, February 11th at 7 p.m. PT.

That increase should give players more opportunities to participate in Hisuian Decidueye Raids. Players will also be able to get up to 5 additional Raid Passes by spinning the Photo Discs found at Gyms. Players looking for even more Raid Passes can also purchase an event ticket in the game's Shop for $5. Players that purchase the ticket will be able to get an additional 8 Raid Passes by spinning Gym Photo Discs, for a total of 14 that day. The ticket will also result in some Raid Battle bonuses: double Stardust, 50% extra XP, and an increased chance of getting Rare Candy XL.

What does Shiny Hisuian Decidueye Look Like?

Shiny Hisuian Decidueye offers a pretty distinct coloration from the one that players will normally find. The covering on Hisuian Decidueye's head normally has a red coloration with orange accents. The Shiny version swaps out the red for a green color that more closely resembles the Alolan version of Decidueye. The orange has also been switched to a dull red. An image of Shiny Hisuian Decidueye as it appears in Pokemon Legends: Arceus can be found below.

Hisuian Variants

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, players can start with Rowlet, Cyndaquil, or Oshawott. All three Pokemon start out with appearances that match the way they appeared in previous games, but their final evolved forms all have unique appearances and types. For example, the Alolan version of Decidueye is a Grass/Ghost-type, while the Hisuian Decidueye is a Grass/Fighting-type. The only way to get these Hisuian variants in the main series games is by evolving these Pokemon in the Hisui region and then trading them to games like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Since there's no real way to replicate that in Pokemon Go, Niantic has made the Hisuian versions of Samurott, Typhlosion, and Decidueye available through Raid Battles.

Are you looking forward to Hisuian Decidueye's appearance in Pokemon Go? Will you try snagging a Shiny? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!