Pokemon Go Teases New Characters, New Pokemon in Anniversary Photo

Pokemon Go is teasing some new arrivals of both the Pokemon and human NPC variety in their annual anniversary illustration. Earlier today, Niantic showed off a brand new picture illustrated by Yusuke Kozaki, the lead character designer for Pokemon Go, in celebration of the game's 6th anniversary. Like previous anniversary illustrations, the new picture teased the arrival of a handful of new Pokemon along with a few new human characters. Most notably, the illustration featured the Legendary Pokemon Cosmog as well as Turtonator, Chajabug, Mimikyu, and Vivillion, all of which have yet to appear in the game. Additionally, Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott are also in the picture. While all three are already in Pokemon Go, they are also the Starter Pokemon for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which seems to suggest that their Hisuian evolved forms will appear in the coming months. Finally, Dusk Lycanroc also appears in the illustration, teasing that Pokemon's new form. You can check out the full illustration down below:

(Photo: Niantic)

Another intriguing tease is the presence of two new human characters, both of which are currently unnamed. One appears to be wearing an outfit similar to the Hiker NPC in the main series, while the other is sporting a Vivillion bow. Because Vivillion has so many forms, the latter NPC could be tied to an upcoming Vivillion event, while the former is likely tied to the upcoming Routes feature that will introduce set routes for players to explore locally.

Pokemon Go is currently hosting its anniversary event, which introduces several new costumed Pokemon and brings Pansear and Unown to all players across the world. A Battle Weekend event will introduce Shadow Latios to the game and give players the chance to evolve Starter Pokemon so they learn their Community Day signature moves. Pokemon Go's Anniversary Event will run from July 6th to July 12th.