How to Get Jirachi in Pokemon Go

Jirachi is now available in Pokemon Go, but players will need to complete a long Special Research quest to get it. Yesterday, Pokemon Go announced that it had added a new Special Research quest to obtain the Mythical Pokemon Jirachi, a Steel/Psychic-type Pokemon known for its ability to grant wishes. Jirachi was first added to this game over the summer as a reward for attendees of the various Pokemon Go Fest events, but now all players can obtain this special Pokemon and add it to their collection.

As with Mew and Celebi, players will need to complete a number of different tasks as part of the “A Thousand-Year Slumber” task, which is split into seven parts. Pokemon Go players have already reached Stage 6 of the research quest. While the seventh and final stage won’t be available until next week (as one of the task requires players to spin Poke Stops for seven straight days), it’s expected that the final task involves encountering and capturing Jirachi and obtaining Candies for the Pokemon and/or XP.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the Special Research Quests tasks for “A Thousand Year Slumber.” We’ll update this list with the final task when they become available:

Stage 1: Rewards: 1 Mossy Lure, 1 Magnetic Lure, and 1 Glacial Lure

Catch 25 Pokemon (Reward: 1000 XP)

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms (Reward: Jigglypuff encounter)

Make 3 New Friends (Reward: Feebas encounter)

Stage 2: Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 10 Regular Pokeballs, 3 Lures

Catch 3 Whimsur (Reward: 10 Whimsur Candy)

Evolve a Feebas (Reward: 1500 XP)

Gold Hoenn Medal (Reward: 1500 XP)

Stage 3: Rewards: 20 Silver Pinap Berries, 3 Star Pieces, 2000 Stardust

Take a snapshot of Loudred (Reward: Snorlax encounter)

Make 3 Great Throws in a row (Reward: 2000 XP)

Earn 3 Candies walking with your Buddy (Reward: 2000 XP)

Stage 4: Rewards: 1 Fast TM, 1 Charged TM, 1 Premium Raid Pass

Catch 50 Psychic- or Steel-type Pokemon (Reward: 2500 XP)

Power up Pokemon 10 times (Reward: 2500 XP)

Send 10 Gifts to Friends (Reward: 2500 XP)

Stage 5: Rewards: 3 Rare Candies, 20 Ultra Balls, 3000 Stardust

Battle a team leader 3 times (Reward: Kricketune encounter)

Win against another Trainer 7 times (Reward: 3000 XP)

Win 5 Raids (Reward: 3000 XP)

Stage 6: Rewards: 10 Silver Pinap Berries, 10 Star Pieces, 5000 Stardust