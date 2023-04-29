Pokemon Go to Add Kleavor

A Hisuian Pokemon will be coming to Pokemon Go next week. Pokemon Go has announced that Kleavor, the Hisuian evolution of Scyther that first debuted in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, will appear in Pokemon Go starting next week. The Pokemon will appear in 3-Star raids starting on May 6th, with an increased likelihood of the Pokemon appearing from 11 AM to 2 PM local time. As of now, raids will be the only way that players can obtain Kleavor in Pokemon Go, likely because it has a divergent evolution that wasn't accounted for when Pokemon Go first launched.

Kleavor is a Bug/Rock-type that evolves from Scyther in the main series games whenever it is exposed to Black Augurite. The Pokemon is currently only available in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, although it will be able to be transferred into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet once Pokemon Home connectivity is added to that game. In the Pokemon series, Kleavor can learn the special move Stone Axe, which deals damage and leaves the target with splinters that deals additional damage over a series of turns.

Kleavor joins a steadily growing list of Hisuian Pokemon to appear in Pokemon Go. Other Pokemon from Pokemon Legends: Arceus that are currently available in Pokemon Go include Overqwil and Sneasler, along with the Hisuian variants of Voltorb, Electrode, Growlithe, Arcanine, Sneasel, Braviary, and Qwilfish. This marks the first time that Pokemon Go has added a Hisuian Pokemon in nearly a year and is another sign that Pokemon Home connectivity could be coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as Pokemon Go will be only one of two ways to obtain Kleavor and add it to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Go has been focusing on Raids more, adding the Legendary Pokemon Regieleki and Regidrago as Elite Raid Bosses and making controversial changes to Pokemon Go raids to limit the number of Remote Raids a player can do per day.