Pokemon Go Announces Massive Changes to the Game’s Leveling System

Pokemon Go players are used to changes. The game has made quite a few since launching all the way back in 2016, many of which have been for the better (though that’s certainly not always the case). The steady stream of changes have helped the game adapt over the last nine years, and the developers at Niantic are constantly looking for new ways to improve and tweak the formula. A big overhaul is being made to Trainer levels in Pokemon Go, and players can expect these changes to go live later this year.

Effective Wednesday, October 15th, Pokemon Go‘s cap on Trainer levels will be raised from 50 to 80. As current players know, there are several tasks that must be completed in order to progress in the levels between 41 and 50. Those tasks are being removed, and new Level-Up tasks will be added between levels 71 and 80. Niantic notes that players may automatically see their level jump following the change, and the overall leveling curve is being rebalanced. The one thing players should not expect to see is their current level decrease.

Changes to Pokemon Go’s Level Rewards

image courtesy of niantic, the pokemon company

These aren’t just arbitrary numbers. Pokemon Go will be adding a lot of different rewards based on the various levels that players reach. Once players reach level 25, they’ll unlock new avatar items, and other level rewards will include increases in storage capacity for Pokemon, Items, and Gifts. In a media briefing I attended, Niantic noted that players will automatically unlock these storage changes when they reach the corresponding level; importantly, players aren’t just getting the ability to buy additional space from the in-game Shop.

When certain players jump ahead in levels on October 15th, they’ll automatically receive any of the new rewards that they would have missed. For example, if you’re at level 40 and the new avatar items are now added at 25, you’ll still get them. However, Niantic has noted that the rewards given out between level 41 and 50 are being retired. Players that already earned them will retain them, so if you got the Level 50 Jacket, you’ll still keep that. Players that reached level 50 under the current conditions will also be getting a new avatar pose, and every player will be getting an in-game medal to commemorate the level they reached before the change.

Since these changes aren’t happening until October, Pokemon Go players will have a few months to reach level 50 if they want to do so. In fact, from now through October 14th at 11:59 p.m. local time, the game will be hosting an XP celebration event, which will give players double XP on Catches with Nice, Great, or Excellent throws, and an additional 3,000 XP each time they complete Raids and Max Battles. New Timed Research will also reward players with more XP, and Niantic is loosening the restrictions on a Level-Up task at level 47, only requiring that players walk 25 km in a week twice, rather than the current eight times.

How do you feel about these changes? Will you reach level 50 before the changeover takes place in October? Share your thoughts with me down in the comments section!