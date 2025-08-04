Pokemon Go Reveals Community Day Schedule for Fall 2025 Season

A new season of Pokemon Go is set to begin on September 2nd. As of this writing, Niantic has been very quiet about what to expect in terms of the theme and any new Pokemon that will be added to the game. We’re still probably a few weeks away from learning more, but the company has now laid out all of the Community Day dates. This time around, there’s just three events, which means we shouldn’t expect to see a Community Day Classic until at least the winter season begins. Players can look forward to events on the following dates:

Sunday, September 14th

Sunday, October 12th

Sunday, November 30th

rookidee will appear in the final community day of the current pokemon go season

Obviously, we don’t know which Pokemon will get the spotlight just yet, and probably won’t know until closer to each of those dates. The schedule does not offer times, either. Presumably, each one of these Community Day events will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, unless Niantic is planning on some kind of change. In addition to Community Days, Niantic has also revealed some other key dates for players to keep in mind. From September through November, players can expect to see a bunch of Raid Days, Max Battles, and Shadow Raids.

Sunday, September 7th (Raid Day)

Saturday and Sunday, September 20th and 21st (Shadow Raid Weekend)

Sunday, September 28th (Raid Day)

Saturday, October 4th (Raid Day)

Saturday, October 18th (Raid Day)

Saturday, November 1st (Max Battle Day)

Friday through Monday, November 21st through the 24th (Max Battle Weekend)

Saturday and Sunday, November 29th and 30th (Max Battle Weekend)

The current Pokemon Go season will be wrapping up with a Max Finale event. That name certainly made it sound like there might be a shift away from Max Battles, but the schedule makes it clear that the game won’t be moving away from them anytime soon. There was no reason to assume Max Battles would be going away altogether, but it is somewhat surprising just how much they seem to be getting a focus in the month of November. It looks like Niantic has some kind of big plans involving big Pokemon!

The developers have offered no further information about the new season, but there are a few things we should keep an eye on when the new Pokemon Go season begins. For one thing, it’s possible we could see some kind of a tie-in with Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The game will arrive on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16th, right in the middle of the new season. Pokemon Go had a pretty significant tie-in for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in 2022, and it stands to reason that we could see something similar. At the very least, the mobile game could add some of Z-A‘s new Mega Evolutions, such as Mega Dragonite. Pokemon Go‘s recent anniversary art also suggested that Paradox Pokemon could be coming sometime soon.

