First Look at Mew in Pokemon Go

The Apple App Store’s current page for Pokemon Go gives players a brief tease of Mew.

Earlier this week, Pokemon Go announced that players would be able to start “Field Research” quests in the game, which would unlock a variety of prizes. Players could also participate in “Special Research” that would potentially unlock the ability to catch the Mythical Pokemon Mew, which fans have wanted to see since the game came out in 2016.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Niantic recently updated Pokemon Go‘s page on the Apple App Store and one of the new screenshots includes an encounter screen with Mew. While it’s definitely a photoshopped image, it still gives players a tantalizing look at the rare Pokemon they’ll soon have an opportunity to catch.

WOW good morning Mew and Quests in the App Store😲 pic.twitter.com/DjS8NvqVzw — MYSTIC7 (@MYSTIC7) March 29, 2018

The screen doesn’t reveal much, but it does seemingly confirm that players can try to capture Mew using normal PokeBalls. Currently, players can only use a limited amount of Premier Balls after raids, which mean that Legendary Pokemon like Lugia or Mewtwo would escape after just a handful of throws. Since Mew isn’t tied to raids, it makes sense that players would have access to their full inventory of Poke Balls (and Great Balls and Ultra Balls) to try to capture the Pokemon. If other Legendary Pokemon also appear as rewards for quests, it should mean that players will have MUCH higher odds of catching them simply because they have access to Ultra Balls.

Players can collect different “field research” quests by spinning PokeStops and Gyms. Players can complete as many quests as they want throughout the day and collect rewards like candies, TMs, Stardust, items, or XP. Players can only have three active quests at a time, but they can discard quests that they don’t want to complete.

For each day that a player completes one quest, they’ll receive a special Stamp. When seven stamps are collected, the player will make a “Research Breakthrough” that gives them access to bigger prizes, including potentially encountering certain Pokemon in the wild. We still don’t know how these encounters will work, but Mew will initially only be encountered via Special Research.

The new feature goes live tomorrow, so stay tuned for plenty of coverage over the weekend!