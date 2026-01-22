Pokemon Go Is Adding Its First New Mega Evolutions from Legends Z-A (Here’s When You Can Get Them)

Pretty much the moment Pokemon fans learned that Pokemon Legends: Z-A would introduce new Megas, we’ve been asking when the new designs would arrive in Pokemon Go. After all, the mobile game has featured the Mega Evolution mechanic since 2020, but new introductions have been pretty slow in recent years. Though not every new Mega design in Legends: Z-A was a hit, there are some great ones. Now, Niantic has confirmed when the first 2 new Mega Evolutions from Legends: Z-A will arrive in Pokemon Go.

As part of the lead-up to Pokemon Go Tour: Kalos, Niantic has confirmed that Mega Malamar and Mega Victreebel are headed to Pokemon Go. These will be the first new Legends: Z-A Megas to arrive in the mobile game, and they will debut first at the in-person Go Tour events in Los Angeles, California and Tainan, Taiwan. But don’t worry! Mega Victreebel and Mega Malamar will get a global debut as well. Here’s what you need to know to get ready for these new Megas in Pokemon Go.

When Mega Malamar and Mega Victreebel Debut In Pokemon Go

If you’re attending one of the in-person events for Pokemon Go Tour: Kalos, you’ll get to add Mega Malamar and Mega Victreebel to your team a little early. These Megas will debut early for Pokemon Go Tour: Kalos in LA and Tainain on Friday, February 20th. And yes, both can be Shiny right at debut!

If you aren’t attending an in-person Go Tour event this year, you’ll have to wait just a bit longer. Pokemon Go Tour: Kalos – Global takes place on Saturday, February 28th – Sunday, March 1st. This event marks the global debut of Mega Malamar and Mega Victreebel. So, those without tickets to an in-person event this year will get their first shot at the new Megas starting on February 28th.

Both of the new Megas will appear in Raids during Pokemon Go Tour: Kalos for the in-person and Global events. So, you’ll need to team up to take them on and gather that Mega energy to Mega evolve your Malamar and Victreebel.

Confirmed Shiny Debuts for Pokemon Go Tour: Kalos (So Far)

This is just the latest announcement for what’s new during Pokemon Go Tour: Kalos this year. The event will also bring the debut of Shiny Diancie as part of a new Masterwork Research. Unfortunately, you’ll need a paid ticket to either the in-person or global event in order to receive this research and your guaranteed Shiny Diancie encounter.

Along with Shiny Diancie, trainers can look forward to 3 other confirmed Shiny Debuts during Go Tour: Kalos. So far, Niantic has revealed that Shiny Honedge, Shiny Hawlucha, and Shiny Klefki will also debut during the in-person and global events. Honedge will be featured in One-Star Raids, whereas Klefki and Hawlucha will hatch from 10KM eggs. And those eggs will also offer a boosted Shiny chance for both Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Tour: Kalos is only a little under a month away. And so far, things are shaping up for an exciting event both in-person and globally. If you’re interested in a ticket to attend in LA or Tainan, or want those global bonuses from a paid ticket, you can check out the details on the official Pokemon Go website.

Are you excited to see these Megas coming to Pokemon Go, or is there another Legends: Z-A design you want to see added?