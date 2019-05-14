Pokemon Go Developer Releases New Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Trailer

A new trailer is out today for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, the mobile game which is being developed by the creators of Pokemon Go. Niantic is using the wizarding world of Harry Potter to bring players a similar experience where the magical world is blended with our own using AR technology. The trailer captures this idea by showing all sorts of magical artifacts and creatures making their way into the real world via found footage and home video scenes.

If you’re familiar with Harry Potter (which you probably are if you’re interested in the mobile game), you’ll recognize things like the Sorting Hat, a Snitch, and what looks to be a Hippogriff throughout the trailer. Magical elements are spreading into the Muggle world, the narrator said, and players are headed towards “quite the debacle” unless players can unite to contain the magic and keep the two worlds separate. You’ll do this by interacting with magical entities you find with your mobile device while playing out in the real world.

“A calamity has befallen the wizarding world, causing artefacts, creatures, people, and even memories to mysteriously appear in the Muggle world,” a summary of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite reads on the game’s site. “Witches and wizards from across the globe must come together to solve the mystery of The Calamity, overcome the confounding chaotic magic that surrounds these ‘Foundables,’ and return them to their rightful place, keeping them safe from Muggle eyes.”

Unfortunately, the trailer contains no release date for the game. There’s a beta out in certain regions, a promising step toward a full release. The trailer itself also asks players to “enlist immediately” and says the game is “coming soon,” so perhaps there will be some news about a release shared sometime soon.

Until there is more news about the game, you can always go ahead and sign up through the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite site so that you’ll be ready for the game when it releases. Pre-registration is open on Google Play for Android devices, and more info on iOS devices is said to come soon.

