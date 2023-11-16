Pokemon Go Party Up! Event Offers Second Chance at Rare Item

A new event is coming to Pokemon Go next week, this time focused on the Party Play feature that was added to the game last month. The Party Up! event will kick-off on Wednesday, November 22nd at 10 a.m. local time, and will run through Monday, November 27th at 8 p.m. local time. One of the biggest highlights players can expect to see is a second chance at obtaining the Master Ball through a Special Research story. The opportunity will be available for those that missed out on finishing the Timed Investigation that recently ended. During the event, players can expect to see the following Pokemon in the wild:

Fuecoco

Gothita

Lechonk

Morelull

Nymble

Pawmi

Quaxly

Smoliv

Sprigatito

Solosis

Tadbulb

As can be seen from the list, the event will lean heavily on Pokemon that debuted in Paldea, with Gothita, Morelull, and Solosis being the exceptions. Unfortunately, Party Up! will not see any new Pokemon added to the game, but the event should work out nicely for those that haven't gotten enough Tadbulb to evolve into Bellibolt, or those still searching for Shiny Gothita after Fashion Week comes to an end. Speaking of Paldean Pokemon, PokeStop Showcases will center on the Scarlet and Violet starters, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Lechonk will also be appearing in One-Star Raids, while Bombirdier will be in Three-Star Raids during the event. Mega Raids will feature Mega Kangaskhan.

Party Up! Event Bonuses

A lot of the bonuses that will be available during the Party Up! event will focus on interactions with other players. Trades in particular are getting a big boost, as players will receive double Candy on all trades, while players over level 31 are guaranteed to receive Candy XL. Players will be able to participate in up to five special trades each day. Last but not least, Raid Battles will provide double XP.

The Party Up! event will have Timed Research, and players that complete it will get encounters with Hisuian Growlithe as well as Wurmple wearing a party hat. Other bonuses will include a Charged TM, a Lucky Egg, and a Premium Raid Pass. Encounters with both of those Pokemon will also be available through Field Research task encounters.

Pokemon Go Fashion Week Contest

(Photo: Pokemon)

Earlier this week, Niantic announced a Pokemon Go contest centered around the current Fashion Week theme. Players can no longer submit entries, and Niantic has narrowed it down to eight finalists. A special bracket has been shared, pitting each of the choices head-to-head. Fans can vote for these finalists on Pokemon Go's Instagram Stories, and the final winner will end up with some kind of in-game rewards. It's unclear how many entries were received during the contest, but hopefully Pokemon Go will offer more of these types of competitions in the future!

Are you excited for the Party Up! event in Pokemon Go? Did you enter the game's Fashion Week contest? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!