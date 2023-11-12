Pokemon Go Announces Fashion Week Avatar Contest

When Pokemon Go Fashion Week kicks off in a few days, players can expect to see a bunch of new and returning Pokemon wearing fashionable costumes. Niantic is also letting trainers get in on the festivities this year with a special avatar fashion contest to win in-game rewards. Through November 13th at 11:59 p.m. PT, players can show off their in-game drip using the hashtag #PokemonGoFashionWeek2023. From there, players will be able to vote for "selected candidates" on Instagram Stories. At this time, Niantic has not announced what kinds of rewards will be given to the final winner.

A graphic for the contest can be found below.

(Photo: Pokemon)

The number of avatar customization options in Pokemon Go has long been one of the game's biggest highlights. The Shop is constantly being updated with free and paid options, many of which are based on specific Pokemon that are in the game (and in Mimikyu's case, sometimes Pokemon that aren't even in the game). With so many different customization options available, the game's avatars have become a way for players to showcase their creativity. Extending the Fashion Week festivities to the players themselves feels like a great way to expand on the concept, while also keeping with the theme. Hopefully players will have a lot of fun with it, and find some inspiration for their own designs!

Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2023

Fashion Week has become a yearly tradition in Pokemon Go, and this year will see the event starting on November 15th at 10 a.m. local time. This year's event will see new versions of Wooper, Quagsire, and Dragonite wearing fashionable costumes. The event will also see the Pokemon Go debut of Shiny Gothita. Readers can learn more about this year's event right here.

Fittingly enough, this year's event will also see discounts on certain avatar items, as well as the arrival of several new options. Unfortunately, these discounts and new options won't be coming until after the end of the avatar contest, so fans will have to settle for what's available in the Shop at the moment.

Pokemon Go November Events

Fashion Week is one of several events players can look forward to in Pokemon Go this month. Following Fashion Week's conclusion, a Party Up! event will be held from November 22nd through the 27th. At this time, Niantic has not offered any details about the event, but the name implies that it will have something to do with the new Party Play feature that was added last month. Saturday, November 25th will also see a Community Day Classic event centered on Mareep. The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time and will give players an increased chance of getting a Shiny Mareep.

Are you planning to submit an entry in Pokemon Go's Fashion Week contest? Do you enjoy dressing up your trainer in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!