Pokemon Go Announces Pokemon Journeys Event

Pokemon Go has announced a new event celebrating Pokemon Journeys' move to a new timeslot in Japan. The popular mobile game has announced a new Animation Week event that will begin on November 6, 2020. The event will focus on Pokemon featured in Pokemon Journeys, including the re-appearance of Lugia with its exclusive move Aeroblast. Additionally, players can find Goh (the secondary protagonist of the show) in Snapshots and catch the new World Cap Pikachu, a Pikachu wearing the hat worn by Ash in the series.

Details about the event are below:

World Cap Pikachu will be appearing in the wild. Some lucky Trainers may even encounter a Shiny one!

From Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, November 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8), Lugia will be returning to five-star raids—this time with the attack Aeroblast!

Pokemon like Ivysaur, Pinsir, Snorlax, Golurk, and others will be appearing in raids.

You can look forward to encountering the following Pokémon more frequently in the wild: Bulbasaur, Exeggcute, Cubone, Scyther, Dratini, Cyndaquil, and more! If you’re lucky, you may even encounter a Shiny Cubone! *Pichu, Mantyke, Riolu, and Cubone will be hatching from 7 km Eggs. Lucky Trainers may even hatch a Shiny Cubone!

Take on new Timed Research inspired by multiple episodes of the ongoing series Pokemon Journeys: The Series!

Goh might appear in GO Snapshot! Be sure to take a snapshot during the event!

Goh-inspired avatar items will be available! Check out the Style Shop to get yours for free.

The new event will launch right after the end of Pokemon Go's Halloween event, which is going on now. That event features costumed Gengar and Sableye appearing, along with a new Spiritomb encounter and Double Candies.