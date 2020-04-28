Pokemon Go Players Say Remote Raids Are a Game Changer

Earlier today, Niantic added Remote Raids to Pokemon Go. The long-awaited update allows players to enjoy Raid Battles from the comfort of their homes. The update was added in order to make the game more accessible to those social distancing, and it should keep players interested in Pokemon Go, even when they can't play the way the game was initially envisioned. For some, it means trying out Raid Battles for the very first time, while others are just happy to have the opportunity to participate once again. It's unclear if Niantic plans on keeping the option in the long-term, but the change certainly seems like a welcome one, regardless!

Have you had the opportunity to try a Remote Raid in Pokemon Go yet? What do you think of the feature? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans think about Remote Raids in Pokemon Go!

