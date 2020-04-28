Pokemon Go Players Say Remote Raids Are a Game Changer
Earlier today, Niantic added Remote Raids to Pokemon Go. The long-awaited update allows players to enjoy Raid Battles from the comfort of their homes. The update was added in order to make the game more accessible to those social distancing, and it should keep players interested in Pokemon Go, even when they can't play the way the game was initially envisioned. For some, it means trying out Raid Battles for the very first time, while others are just happy to have the opportunity to participate once again. It's unclear if Niantic plans on keeping the option in the long-term, but the change certainly seems like a welcome one, regardless!
Have you had the opportunity to try a Remote Raid in Pokemon Go yet? What do you think of the feature? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans think about Remote Raids in Pokemon Go!
It's definitely an exciting addition!
Remote Raids are the best thing to come to Pokémon Go in a while fr— Dallin △ FF7R GOTY (@dallin1016) April 28, 2020
Some players are trying Raids out for the very first time.
Remote raids! Might do my first raid today then. Any tips, Pokemon Go peeps? I've got an upcoming raid which is only 1.. face? Level 1? 🙃 So that seems like a good place to start.— WearyBonnie (@3TomatoesShort) April 27, 2020
This has been a long time coming.
Remote raids 😭 thank you @PokemonGoApp— Lady Thuy (@Thuy_Tran_) April 27, 2020
Climate has definitely kept some fans from enjoying Raids in the past.
Thank you #PokemonGO !! Just used my first remote raid pass & it was great! These remote features also help us living here in the desert,,it gets so hot that nobody goes out for these raids in the summer and now we can!!!— Ms Lee Evans (@cactuscookie) April 27, 2020
That's a bold proclamation!
Remote raids in Pokémon go might be the best thing they’ve ever done— i5e (◡‿◡✿) (@ismaellakers) April 27, 2020
Remote Raids are keeping players engaged.
I havent done a raid in almost a week. I just did three remote raids from home. Needless to say, this feature is amazing and Niantic deserves every bit of credit they deserve.👏👏👏— Count Jinsula (@CountJinsula) April 27, 2020
Just wait for Darkrai to come back!
Omg Remote Raids its about to get lit!! #PokemonGO— Next Jen Briggs (@nevosorandom) April 27, 2020
Okay, maybe the system isn't quite perfected, just yet.
what kind of game releases remote raid passes and then immediately surrounds me with snubbull raids— adri (@zorabioz) April 28, 2020
