Pokemon Go Reveals Chansey Community Day Details

Back in December, all of the Community Day announcements for Pokemon Go's Timeless Travels season were accidentally leaked ahead of time, and the news was quickly pulled offline. Today, Niantic officially announced the third and final Community Day for this season, which will be centered around Chansey. The event will take place on Sunday, February 4th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. As usual, players can expect to see the spotlighted Pokemon appearing much more frequently in the wild, and there will be an increased chance of finding a Shiny version of Chansey.

What Does Shiny Chansey Look Like?

The standard appearance for Chansey has a light pink body with darker pink accents on the tips of its ears, pouch, and feet. The Shiny version swaps out the light pink for a very light green, and a darker green in the spots that are normally dark pink. An image of the Shiny version of Chansey can be found below.

(Photo: Pokemon)

That coloration is a lot more unique than the Shiny versions of Happiny and Blissey, which are just slightly lighter takes on their standard appearances. Happiny is the baby version of Chansey, and it will be appearing more frequently in 2 km Eggs obtained during Chansey Community Day or up to five hours after. Players will also have an increased chance of hatching a Shiny Happiny. Eggs placed in Incubators during the event will need 1/4 the normal Hatch distance.

Chansey Community Day Bonuses

Pokemon Go fans can look forward to several bonuses during Chansey Community Day. Catches will result in double Candy, and players over level 31 will have a doubled chance of getting XL Candy. Lure Modules and Incense used during the event will last for three hours in total. Between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m., players can make one extra Special Trade, and trades will require half the amount of Stardust. Players can also expect to see Chansey themed Stickers from Gifts, PokeStops, and in the Shop.

Players that won't be able to participate during the normal Community Day hours will be able to find Chansey appearing in four-star Raids from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time. If the Raid is successful, the Gym will be swarmed by Chansey for 30 minutes after. Shiny Chansey will appear in the same frequency they do during Community Day hours. Players should keep in mind that these Raids can only be done locally, and not using a Remote Raid pass.

According to the current schedule, players should not expect to see a Community Day Classic in February, though there will be some kind of event on February 11th. The current season will last through March 1st at 10 a.m. local time, and we should start to learn more details in the weeks leading up to it.

