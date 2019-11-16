Pokemon Go Adds Shiny Chimchar for Community Day

As expected, Pokemon Go has added a new family of Shiny Pokemon for today’s Community Day event. Today, thousands of players will head out into their neighborhoods for Pokemon Go‘s Community Day, a monthly event that focuses on a single species of Pokemon. This month’s focus is Chimchar, the Fire-type Starter Pokemon from the Sinnoh region. In addition to the normal Community Day bonuses, Pokemon Go has also added the Shiny version of Chimchar during today’s event. While the addition of Shiny Chimchar is permanent, today’s event marks your best chance to catch this normally rare Pokemon.

Shiny Pokemon have variant colorations than normal Pokemon and are usually extremely rare. The Shiny Chimchar has vibrant dark pink fur instead of its usual light orange color. When Chimchar evolves into Monferno and Infernape, it retains its dark pink fur.

Because Chimchar will be spawning in mass quantities during today’s event, players should have a good chance of finding a Shiny one. To increase your odds, find an area with lots of PokeStops – it’s likely that the PokeStops will have lures to increase the number of spawns in the area, which means more chances to catch a Shiny Chimchar.

Any Chimchar evolved all the way into Infernape during today’s event will also learn the special move Blast Burn. Players can also take advantage of decreased egg hatch distance and increased lure length for the duration of today’s event. A special Galarian Weezing raid event will also take place once the Community Day event is over.

Today’s Community Day event will take place between 11 AM and 2 PM local time.