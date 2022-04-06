Pokemon Go Gives More Pokemon Flower Crowns in Upcoming Event

Pokemon Go is springing into spring with a brand new event. Niantic provided players with details on its Spring Into Spring event, which runs next week and will introduce the new Legendary Pokemon Tapu Bulu to the game. More importantly, the Spring Into Spring event will provide three more Pokemon with flower crowns, providing them with that little bit of extra flair to make their Pokemon lives have a little bit more meaning. Togetic, Togekiss, and Lopunny will all get flower crowns in the event, which means that players can evolve the flower crown Togepi and Buneary they had in their collection from previous events.

While the flower crowns might be the flashiest part of the event, the biggest news might be that Riolu will appear in 2 KM eggs during the event for a limited time. Riolu is one of the rarer Pokemon in the game and can typically only be found in 10 KM eggs, so putting the Pokemon in eggs that hatch more frequently might be the way to get players outside and walking.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As part of the Spring Into Spring event, Pokemon Go will also host a Limited Research event on April 16th from 11 AM to 2 PM focusing on Exeggcute. Players can receive Limited Research tasks to encounter Exeggcute during the event. Additionally, they can evolve Exeggcute into an Alolan Exeggcutor that knows the charged move Draco Meteor. This event marks the first time that players can evolve an Exeggcute into an Alolan Exeggcutor within Pokemon Go. Bulbasaur, Oddish, Paras, Bellsprout, Tangela, Chikorita, Sunkern, Treecko and Seedot will also spawn during the event.

The new event is the second planned for Pokemon Go this month, following the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event, which is going on now. That event notably introduced Salandit and internet favorite Salazzle to the game. The All-Hands Rocket Retreat event will run until tomorrow, while the Spring Into Spring Event will run from April 12 to April 18th.