Pokemon Go Reveals Axew Community Day for June

A new month is just around the corner, which means a new Pokemon Go Community Day is coming! Niantic has revealed that Axew will take the spotlight on Saturday, June 10th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. The Dragon-type Pokemon will be much easier to find during that timeframe, and players will have an easier time evolving one into its final form Haxorus thanks to double Candy on catches! There will also be triple XP on catches, and players over Level 31 will also have a doubled chance of getting XL Candy for them, as well.

A chart offering details on the event can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The perfect Pokémon for #PokemonGOCommunityDay on 6/10 can only be Pokémon #0610!



Axew will abound around the world from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. local time during June Community Day.https://t.co/AjSWhwVu1Y pic.twitter.com/uRi7PPwKKc — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 31, 2023

As with past Community Day events, this one will have a Featured Attack. Players that evolve Fraxure up to five hours after the event will receive a Haxorus with the Breaking Swipe Charged Attack. The move only has a power of 35 in Gyms and Raid Battles, but that number jumps to 50 in Trainer Battles, and it's also guaranteed to lower the opponent's Attack. After the event's conclusion, Fraxure will be appearing in Four-Star Raids from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time. Players that defeat the Pokemon will see Axew appearing in the area surrounding the Gym for 30 minutes, with Shiny Axew appearing in the same frequency it does during normal Community Day hours. As such, it's a good way for players to make up the event if they miss out!

Unless plans change, this will be the only Community Day event for the month of June. Earlier this month, Niantic revealed all Community Day dates for the Hidden Gems season. Only one event will take place in June, while July will have both a "traditional" Community Day, as well as a Community Day Classic. The developer did not reveal which Pokemon we can expect to see during either of those events, so fans will just have to wait and see!

Are you excited for Pokemon Go's Axew Community Day? Are you disappointed there's just one Community Day this month? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!