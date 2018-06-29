Pokemon Go Just Teased the Squirtle Squad

Pokemon Go might be adding a very special version of Squirtle to the game during Community Day.

Each month, Pokemon Go hosts a Community Day mini-event, in which players can catch mass quantities of a specific Pokemon during a three hour period along with earn other assorted bonuses. Players have had the chance to catch Pokemon like Dratini, Bulbasaur, and Charmander during past Community Day events, and July’s Community Day will feature the iconic Starter Pokemon Squirtle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players were expecting to see Shiny Squirtle pop up during the event, but Pokemon Go might be teasing even bigger plans for the event. Earlier today, Pokemon Go tweeted out a photo of Squirtle standing over a pair of sunglasses and noting that July’s Community Day was looking to have particularly nice weather.

Hmm…the weather is looking particularly nice for July’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay. ☀️ Remember to pack some sunblock, stay hydrated, and maybe bring some sunglasses. Stay tuned, Trainers. pic.twitter.com/nZL2UaSuov — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 29, 2018

This tweet seems innocent enough, unless you’re a fan of the Pokemon anime series. Ash’s Squirtle was originally part of the Squirtle Squad, a group of Squirtle hooligans known for wearing sunglasses. As the leader of the Squirtle Squad, Ash’s Squirtle had a special pair of pointed sunglasses that became synonymous with the character.

Many players are taking the tweet to mean that Pokemon Go will be introducing the Squirtle Squad to the game, possibly as a special “costumed” Pokemon. Pokemon Go has introduced other costumed Pokemon before, although they’ve always been a member of the Pikachu family. A Squirtle Squad member would be the first non-Pikachu related costumed Pokemon in the game, which also opens the door to even more exciting possibilities in the future.

Curiously, this weekend’s Safari Zone event has a special bonus that will unlock on July 7th, the day before Community Day. Could the special bonus be the addition of the Squirtle Squad? Players in each of the game’s three continental regions (the Americas, Europe/Africa, Asia-Pacific) will need to complete 500,000 Research tasks in order to unlock this special bonus.

This is all speculation of course, but Pokemon Go is definitely teasing something. Stay tuned for more news on this weekend’s Pokemon Go festivities and to see whether game developers finally pull the trigger on one of the most popular Pokemon in the franchise.

To get more Pokemon Go news, be sure to follow me on Twitter at @CHofferCbus and friend me on Pokemon Go by entering the friendship code 2441 3005 7237!