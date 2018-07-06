Pokemon Go Increases Storage Limits for Pokemon

Pokemon Go has upped the number of Pokemon players can potentially store in their Pokemon storage boxes.

As part of the game’s second anniversary celebration, players can now store up to 2,000 Pokemon in their storage screen. Players will still need to buy the storage upgrades (which cost 200 PokeCoins to add 50 additional Pokemon spaces) but the upgrade should help players up and prepares the game for the eventual launch of the next generation of Pokemon. The limit was previously set at 1,500 Pokemon, so players will have a lot more space to build their Pokemon collection.

The storage increase was necessary due to the addition of a new trading mechanic. Players are stockpiling certain regional-exclusive Pokemon to trade during live events like the upcoming Pokemon Go Fest or for when traveling to another part of the world. After all, what better gift could you bring back for a Pokemon Go player than a Pokemon they’d usually have no way of getting.

Pokemon Go is also celebrating its second anniversary with a new costumed Pikachu. A “Summer Style” Pikachu wearing a straw hat and sunglasses can be found in the wild starting this afternoon until the end of the month.

Pokemon Go players have a big month ahead. Along with the anniversary celebration, the game will also host back to back events starting tomorrow. A special “Articuno Day” mini-event will take place tomorrow, followed by the monthly Community Day event on Sunday. Players who participate in Articuno Day will have a chance to find a Shiny Articuno, while players who complete certain quests during Community Day might find a Squirtle with sunglasses similar to the Squirtle Squad in the anime series.

A Global Challenge will also take place the following weekend to coincide with the Pokemon Go Fest live event. Players who attend Pokemon Go Fest will be the first players to have a chance to capture the Mythical Pokemon Celebi.