Pokemon Unite Reveals Next Pokemon

Pokemon Unite has revealed its next playable Pokemon. Pokemon Unite announced that Tsareena, a Grass-type Pokemon best known for its variety of brutal kicks with her stalk-like legs, will be coming to the game on December 9th. What’s more – Tsareena will be part of a new limited-time campaign in which players earn Tsareena’s Unite License for free just by logging in on multiple days. You can check out a preview of Tsareena’s moves in the trailer video below:

https://twitter.com/poke_unite_jp/status/1466391700289601544

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA-style free-to-play game featuring 5v5 team battles. Players control a single Pokemon and level it up by defeating wild Pokemon and opponents. Players also collect Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon and try to score goals on their opponent’s side. While the game is missing several features from traditional Pokemon games (such as type advantages), it’s still a fun blend of MOBA-style tactics and classic Pokemon. While the game is free-to-play, players have to purchase Unite Licenses from the in-game store in order to use those Pokemon in matches. Unite Licenses can be purchased either using Aeos Coins, an in-game currency earned by playing matches, or using a premium currency purchased with real-world money.

The addition of Tsareena is the second in recent weeks, following the release of Decidueye, another Gen 6 Grass-type Pokemon. However, while Decidueye is a ranged Attacker in the game, Tsareena is definitely suitable for close-up combat. While the fact that Pokemon Unite is giving Tsareena free to players could mean that she’s among the “simpler” to use Pokemon in the game, the game’s developers have done an impressive job of keeping the game relatively balanced so that even free Pokemon have a place in the competitive landscape. Tsareena also has something of a fanbase among Pokemon fans, which could draw in more players into the free-to-play game.

Expect to hear more news about Tsareena in the coming days. Let us know what you think of the new roster addition in the comment section.