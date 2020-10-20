Pokemon Go Announces Verizon Partnership

Pokemon Go has announced a new partnership with Verizon, which will include a special weekend event exclusive to Verizon customers. Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced that it would be partnering with Verizon, which means that many locations will soon become Sponsored PokeStops or Sponsored Gyms. Additionally, Verizon users will receive tickets to a Special Weekend Event that will take place on November 7th. That event will feature increased spawns of Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charizard, Pikachu, Unown V and Z, Sableye, Patrat, Minccino, and Ferroseed when incense is used, along with the addition of Shiny Ferroseed to the game. Players can also complete Timed Research to earn 100 Charizard Mega Energy and encounters with Pokemon like Chansey, Spoink, Bronzor, Gible, and Sewaddle. Verizon users can claim their ticket for this event through the Verizon Up app.

Verizon users will also be able to obtain a Verizon hoodie and Verizon mask for their in-game avatar by signing into the Verizon Pokemon Go webpage. More Verizon avatar items will be added later.

All Pokemon Go players will also benefit from receiving Sponsored Verizon Gifts that they'll get from spinning certain PokeStops. They'll receive in-game items from the gift and see a message from Verizon. Starting next year, trainers will also be able to participate at scheduled Legendary Raids at local Verizon gyms. Pokemon Go will provide more details about when the raids are scheduled, but this is the first time that Pokemon Go is using scheduled raids to promote a game sponsor.

Pokemon Go has teamed up with various sponsors in the past, most of whom have their retail locations turned into in-game PokeStops or gyms. This is a pretty extensive sponsorship, with an event exclusive to a sponsor's customers, so we'll have to see what other perks Pokemon Go offers in the future.