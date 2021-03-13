Pokemon Go Makes Obtaining Candy XL Much Easier

✖

Pokemon Go has made it a lot easier to obtain Candy XL. Earlier this week, Pokemon Go implemented a long-awaited rollout of a new system that takes away a lot of the randomness of obtaining Candy XL. Whenever players catch an evolved Pokemon or a Legendary Pokemon in the wild, they are guaranteed to get a fixed amount of Candy XL. Players will get 1 Candy XL for catching Pokemon that have evolved once (such as Charmeleon or Rapidash), 2 Candy XL for catching Pokemon that have evolved twice (such as Venusaur or Rhyperior), and 3 Candy XL for catching a Legendary Pokemon. Evolved Pokemon can usually be encountered by completing Raids, but some can also be found in the wild. Legendary Pokemon are exclusive to raids and other select events.

Candy XL are used to power up a Pokemon past Level 40. Any Level 40 player can power up a Pokemon to Level 50, although it requires a significant Candy XL cost. While players could convert their normal candies to Candy XL, this provides an easier way to collect Candy XL without dipping into a player's normal Candies stock. Players need a total of 296 Candy XL to fully power up a non-Shadow Pokemon to Level 50.

Pokemon Go also recently implemented a way for players to see what Pokemon might hatch from their eggs, including a rarity system. It's widely believed that these changes were implemented in response to European gambling laws.

The game is in the middle of a busy March season, with several events either ongoing or about to start. Current events include a "Searching for Legends" event featuring Nosepass and an Incense Day running on Sunday featuring the Steel-type Pokemon Beldum. The Pokemon will also introduce several new Pokemon next week during its Charge Up event.