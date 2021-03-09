Pokemon Go Announces Next Incense Day Details

✖

Pokemon Go is holding another Incense Day event soon, Niantic announced this week, and this time, the event will be focused on Beldum and other Pokemon of the same Types. Beldum will be more attracted to Incense Trainers use during the event with another event-exclusive Incense Bundle to be made available so that it’s easier for people to take part. The whole event will begin on March 14th and will run for several hours throughout the course of the day.

Aside from finding more Beldum than usual, players will also have an increased chance of finding Psychic and Steel Pokemon throughout this month’s Incense Day. The Incense bundle mentioned previously will cost just one PokeCoin for players to purchase while the event is going on. Other offers include a better chance at finding a Shiny Beldum during the event, and if you’re able to have Beldum’s evolution, Metang, evolve into a Metagross between the event’s time window of 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. local time, you’ll get a Metagross that knows Meteor Mash.

Trainers, an Incense Day featuring Psychic- and Steel-type Pokémon will be happening in a few days! During this event, Pokémon like Beldum will be attracted to Incense, and you might even encounter a Shiny Beldum, if you’re lucky! https://t.co/bbArg35ZHz pic.twitter.com/HRxbfgRXru — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 8, 2021

As for the other Pokemon that’ll appear during the event, Niantic named off a few that Trainers can hope to find during Incense Day next week.

“In addition to Beldum, different Pokémon will be attracted to Incense at different times throughout the event,” Niantic said. “During times that feature Psychic-type Pokémon, you might encounter Pokémon like Natu, Girafarig, Meditite, and Baltoy. If you’re lucky, you might even find a Munna! During times that feature Steel-type Pokémon, you might encounter Pokémon like Alolan Diglett, Magnemite, Aron, and Bronzor. If you’re lucky, you might even encounter a Shieldon!”

A schedule will dictate when the different Types of Pokemon will be found throughout the course of the event with the featured Type alternating every hour until the event concludes. That schedule can be found below:

Pokemon Go March Incense Day Schedule

From 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. local time: Psychic-type Pokémon

From 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. local time: Steel-type Pokémon

From 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time: Psychic-type Pokémon

From 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time: Steel-type Pokémon

From 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time: Psychic-type Pokémon

From 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time: Steel-type Pokémon

Pokemon Go’s next Incense Day is scheduled to start on March 14th at 11 a.m. local time.